Jimmy Nevis Combines Music and Theatre in New Stage Production

Jimmy Nevis presents a unique stage show blending live music and acting in Cape Town, exploring themes of identity and belonging through character-driven storytelling.

Jimmy Nevis is launching a groundbreaking stage production that merges live musical performance with theatrical storytelling. The event, titled Roses & Thorns, is scheduled to take place at the Pam Golding Theatre in Cape Town. The performance will occur on Saturday, 21 November 2026, starting at 20:00. This unique format allows the audience to experience complex human experiences through a combination of song and narrative.

Stage Mechanics and Performance Details

The production utilizes Nevis's music as the foundational element for a series of interconnected stories. These narratives explore profound themes including love, loss, family dynamics, identity, violence, and hope. Audiences will hear songs from Nevis's 14-year music catalogue, performed with high fidelity by a six-piece live band. This musical backdrop provides the emotional landscape for the dramatic elements unfolding on stage.

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Adding a theatrical dimension to the concert-style performance is award-winning actor Dean Smith. Smith assumes the role of four distinct characters within the production. Each character offers a separate perspective and personal story that unfolds alongside the music. This structural choice allows familiar songs to take on new meanings as they are contextualized by the specific experiences portrayed on stage.

Themes of Identity and Community

The creative direction draws heavily on Jimmy Nevis's Cape Town roots and his lived experience as a coloured man. This personal history informs the storytelling, bringing urgent questions of identity, community, and belonging to the forefront. For local audiences in South Africa, this production offers a chance to engage with contemporary music through stories that reflect realities beyond the typical stage performance.

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Nevis describes the production as a reflection on the experiences people carry and the parts of themselves they do not always reveal. The core message focuses on the aspects of ourselves that are not always shown to the world. This approach transforms the concert into a deeper exploration of the human condition, guided by the artist's personal journey and regional context.

Creative Team and Production Roles

The production involves a specialized creative team responsible for its execution and artistic integrity. Kim Blanché Adonis serves as both director and scriptwriter, shaping the narrative flow of the show. Daniel Mpilo May Richards contributes as associate producer and scriptwriter, helping to structure the character arcs and plot points.

Darren Petersen handles the musical direction and production duties, ensuring the sonic quality matches the dramatic intent. Jimmy Nevis himself serves as the creator, performer, and producer of the project. This multi-hyphenate involvement ensures a cohesive vision that brings together music, character-driven storytelling, and cinematic visuals into a single unified experience.

Audience Experience and Cultural Impact

For fans of Jimmy Nevis, the show presents an opportunity to revisit his extensive musical catalogue in a dynamic and visually engaging setting. It bridges the gap between a standard concert and a full theatrical play. Theatre audiences can expect a production that successfully brings South African stories and contemporary music together in a novel format.

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The result is a performance that moves fluidly between concert and theatre genres. This hybrid approach allows the narrative to deepen the emotional resonance of the songs. The production aims to create an experience that goes beyond simply watching an artist perform his songs, inviting the audience into a shared exploration of complex life experiences.