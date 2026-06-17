Jim Hiller named head coach of Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs have appointed Jim Hiller as their new head coach, replacing Craig Berube. Hiller, former coach of the Los Angeles Kings, returns to Toronto where he previously served as an assistant. He faces the challenge of ending the team's long Stanley Cup drought.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have appointed Jim Hiller as their new head coach, the NHL franchise announced on Wednesday. Hiller, a 57-year-old native of Port Alberni, British Columbia, returns to the organization where he served as an assistant coach from 2015 to 2019.

His most recent head coaching stint was with the Los Angeles Kings, where he compiled a record of 93 wins, 58 losses, and 24 overtime losses over parts of two seasons. Despite guiding the Kings to consecutive first-round playoff exits in 2023 and 2024, Hiller was dismissed in March after a late-season slump that saw the team go 2-5-1 in its final eight games.

The Kings finished with a 38-29-15 record under Hiller, missing the playoffs entirely in 2025 after a late collapse. Hiller replaces Craig Berube, who was fired on May 13 by new Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka. Berube had taken over as interim coach midseason but could not reverse the team's fortunes. The Maple Leafs finished last in the Atlantic Division with a 32-36-14 record, missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2016.

The team has not won a playoff series since 2004 and has not advanced past the second round since 2002. Their last Stanley Cup championship came in 1967, a drought that weighs heavily on the franchise and its fan base. In his introductory press conference, Hiller expressed enthusiasm about the opportunity.

'I'm incredibly excited to return to Toronto and lead the Maple Leafs,' he said. 'I'm looking forward to getting to work with our players and staff and doing everything we can to help this team reach its full potential. ' Chayka praised Hiller's experience and player-centric approach. 'Jim is an experienced coach with a strong understanding of what it takes to win in today's NHL,' Chayka said.

'He has worked with successful teams throughout his career, connects well with players and brings a clear approach behind the bench. ' Hiller's previous head coaching experience also includes a stint with the New York Islanders as an assistant from 2019 to 2022, where he helped the team reach the playoffs each season. He also served as an assistant with the Maple Leafs under former head coach Mike Babcock.

The Maple Leafs own the first overall pick in the upcoming NHL draft, scheduled for June 26. This selection is expected to be a cornerstone piece as the team rebuilds under new leadership. The hiring leaves the Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights as the only two NHL teams still without a head coach. Hiller faces a significant challenge, as the Maple Leafs have struggled to build a consistent contender despite possessing talent like Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.

The team's salary cap situation and roster construction will be key areas for Hiller and Chayka to address. With a young core and high draft capital, the hope is that Hiller can instill a winning culture and end the franchise's decades-long championship drought. The pressure will be immediate, as Toronto fans are eager for a return to playoff success.

The Maple Leafs are expected to be active in free agency and trades this summer, aiming to reshape the roster around Hiller's system. The new coach will also look to develop prospects from the team's farm system, which has produced several promising players in recent years. Hiller's familiarity with the organization and its market should aid his transition, though the spotlight in Toronto is relentless.

Only time will tell if this hiring marks the beginning of a new era for the Maple Leafs or another chapter in a long story of near-misses





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