Ecuador's football federation bans player Jhon Perlaza for eight years after he threw a stone that seriously injured assistant referee Lenin Giovanni Ojeda Nunez during a match on October 17.

The Ecuadorian football governing body, the Federacion Ecuatoriana de Futbol ( FEF), has handed down an eight-year suspension to player Jhon Perlaza for throwing a stone that struck an assistant referee during a lower-division match. The severe disciplinary action follows an incident that occurred on October 17, which resulted in serious injury to the official and the immediate abandonment of the game. This ruling marks one of the longest bans in recent Ecuadorian football history for violent conduct directed at match personnel.

Disciplinary Ruling and Incident Details

Jhon Perlaza was officially identified as the individual responsible for the physical aggression, leading the FEF disciplinary committee to issue a ban effective immediately. The suspension prohibits him from engaging in any football-related activities, including playing, coaching, or administrative roles, until October 19, 2034. This specific end date ensures that the penalty covers nearly a full decade of his professional career. The decision underscores the federation's zero-tolerance policy toward violence against officials who maintain order on the pitch.

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Match Context and Medical Consequences

The altercation took place during the ninety-sixth minute of a third-tier contest between Club Ciudad de Yantzaza and Club Rio Aguarico FC. The game was abandoned shortly after Perlaza threw the stone, which struck assistant referee Lenin Giovanni Ojeda Nunez. According to the FEF statement released on Wednesday, the impact caused significant harm that required immediate surgical intervention. The medical report further indicated that Ojeda Nunez faces a mandatory recovery period of sixty days before returning to normal health.

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Fines and Institutional Response

Club Ciudad de Yantzaza, Perlaza's team, has been ordered to pay a fine of two thousand dollars to the federation for failing to control its player. Additionally, the club must cover an additional four thousand three hundred sixty-nine dollars and seventy-three cents to compensate for the medical expenses incurred by the injured official. In a statement issued on October 20, the club expressed deep regret and apologized to the refereeing crew and the supporters. They stated that they categorically reject all acts of aggression and emphasized that football must remain a space of respect and fair play.

Club Action and Future Implications

Following the identification of the perpetrator, Club Ciudad de Yantzaza made the decision to immediately remove Jhon Perlaza from the squad. He is no longer part of the club's roster, demonstrating an attempt to distance the institution from the violent act. The FEF's ruling sets a precedent for how severe penalties can be when players endanger officials with dangerous projectiles. This case highlights the ongoing challenges in maintaining safety in lower-division football leagues across Ecuador.