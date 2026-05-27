Jetour T2 Becomes First Chinese Car to Win South African Car of the Year 2026

Jetour's T2 secured the 2026 South African Car of the Year title, marking a historic first for a Chinese‑made vehicle. The win, alongside other category awards, underscores the model's value, versatility and growing market impact ahead of local production launch in 2027.

The Chinese automaker Jetour has secured a historic triumph in South Africa, with its T2 model being crowned the South African Car of the Year for 2026.

The award, announced at the annual COTY ceremony, marks the first time a vehicle of Chinese origin has captured the nation's most prestigious automotive accolade. Since its launch in the South African market in November 2025, the Jetair T2 has quickly become a favorite among both consumers and critics, thanks to a combination of attractive pricing, generous equipment levels, and a versatile design that can handle urban streets as well as off‑road terrain.

Priced between R569 900 and R679 900 for the petrol variants, the T2 offers a spacious, upscale interior, a smooth and composed ride, and a boxy silhouette that hints at rugged capability without sacrificing modern styling. Early reviewers dismissed the model as a cheap imitation of the Land Rover Defender, but the award jury's decision has forced skeptics to reconsider, underlining the vehicle's genuine value‑for‑money proposition and its growing popularity on South African roads.

In addition to the top honor, Jetour's lineup collected several other categories at the ceremony. The brand's Omoda C7 was named the best family car, while the T2 also took home the mild adventure award, recognizing its competence on light off‑road excursions.

German manufacturers remained strong contenders: the Volkswagen Golf 1.4 TSI captured the compact car prize, overtaking rivals such as the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe and the BYD Dolphin Surf, and the Audi RS Q8 secured the overall runner‑up spot behind the T2. Audi also garnered the performance and premium awards with its RS Q8 and A5 models respectively.

The Land Rover Defender Octa was acknowledged in the adventure category, and the Alfa Romeo Giulia earned the design award, rounding out a diverse set of winners across the industry. The accolade arrives at a pivotal moment for Jetour's strategic expansion in the region. In early February, the company announced that it will commence local production of its T‑Series models at the former Nissan plant in Rosslyn, Gauteng, beginning in 2027.

The facility, which Chery Group acquired after purchasing Nissan's South African operations, will produce not only Jetour vehicles but also models from sister brands iCAUR, Omoda, Jaecoo and Chery itself. Local manufacturing is expected to reduce costs, improve supply‑chain resilience, and deepen the brand's commitment to the South African market.

Industry analysts predict that the combination of a strong product offering, competitive pricing and the prestige of a Car of the Year title will accelerate sales volumes and solidify Jetour's position as a serious challenger to established European and Japanese marques in the country. The award ceremony, held in Johannesburg, highlighted an increasingly global automotive landscape where Chinese manufacturers are no longer peripheral players but are now shaping consumer preferences and winning top honors on foreign soil





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Jetour T2 South African Car Of The Year Chinese Automakers Local Production South Africa Automotive Awards

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