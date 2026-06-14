Jetour T1 i-DM Plug-in Hybrid Review: A Serious Contender in its Class

The Jetour T1 i-DM plug-in hybrid is a serious contender in its class, boasting an impressive 250 kW of power and 530 Nm of torque. With its modern adventure-focused appearance, luxury features, and impressive performance, the Jetour T1 i-DM is a winner with consumers.

From the outside, the Jetour T1 i-DM's strong square proportions and smoother SUV contours give it a modern adventure-focused appearance. Jetour entered the country less than two years ago with their five-seater Dashing and seven-seater X70 Plus, which received a lukewarm reception and failed to make a significant impact on sales.

However, this changed last year when Jetour unveiled its boxy T1 and T2 SUVs, which have since become incredibly popular, with sales numbers exceeding 4,587 units in the past six months alone. The T Series has also made Jetour one of the fastest-growing brands in the country and the first Chinese manufacturer to win the South African Car of the Year title with the T2.

Building on the success of the combustion engine range of the T Series, Jetour has introduced the T1 and T2 plug-in hybrid models. The T1 PHEV i-DM is the model that I spent a week driving around, and from a styling point of view, nothing has changed, except for the addition of a PHEV badge.

Jetour has chosen to keep the bold, boxy appeal of the Jetour T1 as is, which is complemented by signature lighting elements, premium wheel designs, and a panoramic glass sunroof. This results in a modern SUV with a distinctive rugged edge and a range of premium features, including dual-screen displays with seamless connectivity, wireless charging, and ambient lighting, alongside a high-end audio system and advanced infotainment for a truly connected drive.

The new plug-in hybrid model boasts an impressive 250 kW of power and 530 Nm of torque, making it a serious contender in its class. The addition of an 18.4 kWh lithium battery into the mix, which powers an electric motor, changes the equation dramatically. The electric motor helps to drive power down to the front wheels via a single dedicated hybrid transmission.

The new numbers on the table are 250 kW and 530 Nm, which is a significant improvement over the 110 kW of power and 220 Nm of torque produced by the 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The power is instant, with the 0-100 km/h dash being done in 8.5 seconds, and the electronic speed limiter of 180 km/h kicks in long before the 1km mark.

The Jetour T1 i-DM is designed to be used as a plug-in hybrid, which means that it should be used to save massively on your fuel bill. Fuel efficiency is a no-brainer, and it is far cheaper to use electricity to drive your car than it is to use fuel. The battery size is 18.4 kWh, as mentioned, and is claimed to offer 100 km of pure electric range.

However, the reality is that you will get around 75 km, which is still enough to do most of your daily commuting without using any fuel. The claim from Jetour is a mere 1.1-litres per 100 km, and a range of 1200 km from a 70-litre tank of fuel.

However, this is only achievable if you are able to plug your car in regularly. If you are not going to plug your car in when it is at home or at the office, making use of the savings on offer, then buying an ordinary combustion engine-only car may be a better option, as a PHEV is also dull and slow when it does not have any charge in reserve to give the full output of the vehicle.

The Jetour T Series is a winner with consumers due to its chunky look, luxury features, and specs, and the addition of a battery has made it a serious contender in its class. The Jetour T1i-DM is backed by a comprehensive ownership package that includes a seven-year / 200,000 km vehicle warranty, a seven-year / 75,000 km service plan, an eight-year / 160,000 km battery warranty, and an extensive ten-year / 1,000,000 km engine warranty





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Jetour T1 I-DM Plug-In Hybrid Electric Motor Fuel Efficiency Luxury Features Impressive Performance

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