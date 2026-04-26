Jetour F700 Bakkie Unveiled in Beijing with Alan Walker Performance

Jetour showcased the production version of its F700 plug-in hybrid bakkie at a conference in Beijing, featuring a performance by Alan Walker. The F700, the second model from Jetour’s off-road focused Zongheng sub-brand, boasts a powerful 665kW powertrain and is slated for release in South Africa in 2027.

Jetour , the Chinese automaker owned by Chery, recently showcased its upcoming F700 bakkie ( pickup truck ) at a conference in Beijing , featuring a performance by renowned DJ Alan Walker .

This event served as a prelude to the Ultra event and provided a first look at the production-ready version of the F700, following its initial unveiling as a concept at the Shanghai auto show last year. The F700 represents the second model to emerge from Jetour’s Zongheng sub-brand, which is specifically focused on developing rugged, off-road capable vehicles. While the concept and production models share a striking resemblance, Jetour remained tight-lipped regarding specific technical details, particularly concerning the chassis.

Questions remain as to whether the F700 utilizes the same ladder-frame chassis as its sibling, the G700. The most significant confirmation revealed at the Beijing event was the F700’s plug-in hybrid powertrain, indicated by a small CDM-0 badge on the tailgate. This powertrain is anticipated to mirror the one found in the G700, delivering a combined output of 665kW and 1135Nm of torque.

This impressive power figure is achieved through the integration of a 2.0 T-GDI petrol engine, a substantial 31.4-kWh battery pack, and two electric motors. The G700, equipped with this same powertrain, boasts an all-electric range of 150km based on the China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle (CLTC). When utilizing both the combustion engine and electric motors, the G700’s total range extends to an impressive 1400km. The F700 is expected to offer similar performance characteristics.

The vehicle also features a two-speed transfer case, enhancing its off-road capabilities. Jetour plans to position the F700 as one of three bakkies in its lineup, alongside the Rely R08 (previously known as the Himla). The company is also preparing to introduce a fully electric SUV, marking another first for the Jetour brand.

Importantly, Jetour has confirmed that both the F700 and G700 are slated for release in South Africa, with the electric SUV completing the trio of new models destined for the South African market. While a precise launch date for the F700 remains unconfirmed, Jetour anticipates commencing production and providing a comprehensive unveiling of the vehicle’s specifications in 2027.

The F700’s arrival signifies Jetour’s growing ambition to establish a strong presence in the competitive bakkie segment, offering a compelling blend of power, efficiency, and off-road prowess. The company’s strategic focus on plug-in hybrid technology and electric vehicles demonstrates a commitment to sustainable mobility solutions. The Beijing event, coupled with Alan Walker’s performance, effectively generated significant buzz around the F700 and Jetour’s broader product strategy





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Jetour F700 Bakkie Pickup Truck Plug-In Hybrid Alan Walker Beijing China Automotive Off-Road Zongheng G700 Electric Vehicle SUV South Africa

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