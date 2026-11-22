Jetour will manufacture its T1 and T2 models at Chery's Rosslyn plant outside Pretoria from next year, as the Chinese brand expands globally with new SUVs and a growing dealer network in Brazil.

Jetour will begin manufacturing its T1 and T2 models in South Africa from next year at the Rosslyn plant outside Pretoria, which its parent company Chery acquired from Nissan.

The Chinese carmaker announced the plan as part of a broader international expansion that includes new factory-modified SUVs and a rapidly growing dealer network in Brazil. The Chery-owned brand recently showcased its T1 Road Knight, T2 Dark Knight, G700 Cyber and G700 Wild Knight at its 2026 Global Fan Festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. These vehicles form part of its growing range of factory-modified SUVs, targeting customers interested in off-road driving and vehicle customisation.

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Jetour Expands Global Sales Presence

Jetour's product expansion comes as Chinese carmakers increase their international presence, competing for customers in markets traditionally dominated by established global manufacturers. The company, founded in 2018, says it has sold more than 2.62-million vehicles worldwide and entered more than 100 countries and regions. It has more than 2,000 sales and after-sales service outlets globally. Jetour also has a growing presence in South Africa, which it entered in 2024.

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In October it was the country's 10th-biggest vehicle brand, selling 2,102 units during the month, according to Naamsa figures. Its sales rose 228.8% to 10,869 units in the first half of the year, making it the fastest-growing brand over the period. By the end of September it had sold 16,891 vehicles.

Its growth comes as Chinese manufacturers gain a larger share of the local market, with Chinese brands accounting for more than 19% of new vehicle sales in the first quarter, according to TransUnion. The expansion of Chinese carmakers is also increasing competition for established manufacturers such as Volkswagen and Toyota. Their growing presence, buoyed by competitive pricing and technology-rich vehicle offerings, is putting pressure on traditional players in markets such as South Africa and Brazil.

Chinese Car Growth Impacts Used Prices

The growing supply of new Chinese vehicles has also raised questions about its effect on used-car prices and vehicle depreciation. Jetour, which entered the Brazilian market in March, had more than 70 dealerships across 51 cities and 23 states in the country by end-October. Jetour International president Ke Chuandeng said the carmaker aimed to increase this to 100 by year-end and about 150 next year.

It also plans to deepen manufacturing co-operation with established local industry partners, introduce new-energy vehicle supply chain resources and create jobs. Jetour's global portfolio is organised around two main product lines. The T-Series targets the light off-road SUV market, while the G-Series is positioned in the premium off-road segment. The company offers vehicles for different uses, including daily commuting, family travel, camping and longer off-road journeys.

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Ke Highlights User-Driven Global Growth

Speaking at the festival in Rio de Janeiro, Ke said the company's international growth was closely linked to its global customer base. We have always believed that culture comes from people, and it is our global users who have made Jetour what it is today, he said. As it expands, Jetour says it will keep adapting its products and services to local customer needs while developing partnerships in the markets where it operates.

Its strategy includes growing its distribution network, strengthening after-sales support and broadening its vehicle range as it competes for a larger share of the international SUV market.