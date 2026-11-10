Jessica Pegula Beats Marta Kostyuk in Straight Sets at WTA Finals

Jessica Pegula defeated Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 7-5 at the WTA Finals on Tuesday, keeping her semifinal hopes alive before her final group match against Linda Noskova.

Jessica Pegula, the 32-year-old American, beat Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 7-5 on Tuesday in a Group 1 match at the season-ending WTA Finals. The win was Pegula's first victory at the 2026 WTA Finals and her 51st Tour-level win of the 2026 season, as announced by the tournament's official social media channels.

The result keeps Pegula firmly in contention for the semifinals. A victory over Czech eighth seed Linda Noskova in her final group game would send Pegula through to the last four, while Kostyuk is eliminated following her defeat.

Also read Gauff outlasts Pegula to win group opener at WTA Finals

Pegula Breaks Kostyuk Twice to Take the First Set

Pegula won the first set 6-2 by breaking Kostyuk in the first and seventh games. She appeared to be in complete control during that opening set, dictating the rallies and keeping the Ukrainian under constant pressure.

The second set was far more competitive. Kostyuk earned a break point in the next game but could not convert it, and Pegula held serve to reach 3-3. Both players then held their serves through the next four games, setting up a tense finish.

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Pegula finally broke through in the 11th game, converting her fourth break point of the set to lead 6-5. She then held serve to close out the match, sealing victory when Kostyuk sent a forehand long.

Pegula Reflects on Her Form and Her Loss to Gauff

Pegula said she feels she is playing well heading into the rest of the group stage. Her confidence comes after a difficult opening group match, in which she was beaten by Coco Gauff at Indian Wells on Sunday.

Pegula described her earlier match against Gauff as a super high-level contest, and said that performance was a great reference point for her level. She explained that the challenge of facing Gauff comes from her unpredictability on court, noting that Gauff will step in to inject pace, come forward to attack the net, go for returns and can find her serve heating up.

Pegula said those qualities are what make Gauff difficult to play, because a player simply cannot know in advance which version of Gauff will arrive on the court. Her comments suggest she sees the Sunday defeat as a lesson she has taken into her Group 1 campaign.

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Noskova Match Decides Pegula's Semifinal Path

Pegula's next task is her final group game against Linda Noskova, the Czech eighth seed. A win in that match would be enough to advance Pegula to the semifinals, making it the decisive contest of her group campaign.

For Kostyuk, the loss to Pegula ends her hopes of progressing from Group 1 at this edition of the WTA Finals. Her elimination means the remaining group matches will determine the semifinal line-up without her, and fans will focus on how Pegula handles the pressure of a must-win final round.