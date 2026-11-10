Jessica Pegula Beats Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 7-5 at WTA Finals

Jessica Pegula beat Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 7-5 at the season-ending WTA Finals, keeping her semifinal hopes alive before facing Linda Noskova in Group 1.

Jessica Pegula reignited her challenge at the season-ending WTA Finals on Tuesday, defeating Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk in straight sets to stay on course for a semifinal berth. The American won 6-2, 7-5 after overcoming a topsy-turvy second set. The result revived Pegula's campaign after she had lost her opening group match to Coco Gauff.

Pegula, who lost to Gauff in her opening group game at Indian Wells on Sunday, needed a strong response to remain in contention. Kostyuk was eliminated from the tournament following the defeat, while Pegula's victory gave her a clear route toward the last four.

Also read Gauff outlasts Pegula to win group opener at WTA Finals

Pegula Secures the Opening Set and Early Control

Pegula dominated the first set, winning the opener 6-2 by breaking Kostyuk in the first and seventh games. The 32-year-old American looked fully in command during that period, controlling the rallies and taking advantage of her chances on return.

Kostyuk responded in the next game by earning a break point, but she could not convert it. Pegula then held serve to reach 3-3, setting up a second set that would become far more contested.

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Second Set Turns Into a Tense Battle

The second set became a tight contest in which both players held serve for long stretches. Neither player could build momentum until the 11th game, when Pegula found the decisive break that shifted the match in her favour.

Pegula converted her fourth break point of the set to move ahead 6-5. She then held her serve to close out the match, and Kostyuk ended the contest by hitting a forehand long, sealing the 7-5 scoreline in the second set.

Pegula Looks Ahead to Linda Noskova Clash

The victory means Pegula can reach the semifinals with a win over Czech eighth seed Linda Noskova in her final group match. Pegula said she felt she was playing well and described her earlier match against Gauff as a super high-level contest.

Pegula also explained the challenge of facing Gauff, saying that Gauff can step in and inject pace, come forward to attack the net, go for her returns, and see her serve become hot. Pegula said those qualities make Gauff difficult to play, and her win over Kostyuk gave her another important result to build on in Group 1.