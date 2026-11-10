Jesse Kriel and Malcolm Marx Win 96th Springbok Caps Against France in Paris

Jesse Kriel and Malcolm Marx each reached 96 Springbok caps in the Test against France in Paris, leaving them four appearances short of 100. They are now targeting the milestone in 2027, with three games remaining this year.

Jesse Kriel and Malcolm Marx both started for South Africa against France in Paris on Friday, moving to 96 Springbok caps apiece. The pair had been level on 95 caps before the match and are now four appearances short of joining the centurions club.

Kriel retained the outside-centre jersey alongside Damian de Allende, while Marx started at hooker between Ox Nche and Wilco Louw. Marx ran in two tries during the match. Kriel did not add to his try tally but was strong on offence and defence. Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus favoured continuity for the France encounter.

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He explained in the team announcement that we would not rotate too much on this tour. His stated intention was to build momentum with a settled squad. South Africa have only three games remaining this year as the Nations Championship wraps up. If Kriel and Marx play in all three, they would both reach 98 caps for the Springboks by November 9, 2026.

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100 Caps Before 2027 World Cup

Looking ahead to next year, the only confirmed dates are in the 2027 Rugby World Cup and a friendly in September. According to South Africa Rugby, South Africa are likely to play some Tests in July when the first major international window opens. This means Kriel and Marx could reach 100 caps before the 2027 World Cup begins. If they do not feature in those matches, they are likely to reach the milestone during the tournament.

The Springboks face Italy, Georgia, and Romania in the pool stage from 1-17 October, 2027. Kriel and Marx are set to join the Springbok centurions club in 2027 if they continue to be selected. There are already centurions around them in the selected side. The team sheet lists De Allende on 104 caps, Pieter-Steph du Toit on 103 and captain Siya Kolisi on 108.

Teammates Also Chasing Centurion Milestone

Kriel and Marx are within reach of teammates who have crossed the threshold. Other players are also chasing the milestone. Handre Pollard is on 88 caps, Franco Mostert is on 86, and Bongi Mbonambi is on 82. The race to 100 caps remains open among several Springboks.

Kriel has previously described the significance of each selection in terms that stretch beyond the round numbers. Speaking to reporters before an All Blacks Test in August 2024, he said: Any opportunity that you get to pull a Springbok jersey over your head is a massive one and something that I will never take lightly. Marx offered a similar perspective after the Springboks beat New Zealand in Cape Town the following month.

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Impact Priority Determines Future Selections

Asked about his journey in the team, he told Brenden Nel: Regardless of how my journey was, it is an honour and a privilege to be here. In that same interview, Marx described his priority as to make an impact, in a positive way, whether starting or playing off the bench. Future selections and availability will determine whether Kriel and Marx stay together in their cap count. If one misses a Test the other plays, the gap changes.

If they keep appearing in the same matches, a shared centurion occasion remains possible. The race to 100 Springbok caps continues, with Kriel and Marx now on 96 and four appearances required. Their next opportunity comes in the remaining Nations Championship games this year.