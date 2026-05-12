Jerusalem vs. Kuse WBC Minimumweight Title Challenge in South Africa Ahead

A pre-fight press conference for the WBC minimumweight title fight between Melvin Jerusalem and Siyakholwa Kuse at Emperors Palace has taken place. The fight is scheduled for Saturday night.

A pre-fight press conference took place for Melvin Jerusalem versus Siyakholwa Kuse at Emperors Palace. Kuse prepared for the fight, showed a healthy 44-beat-per-minute heart rate, and looked ready after a recent defeat.

They were on track to make the 47.6kg limit at the official weigh-in on Friday. Promoter Rodney Berman praised Jerusalem for his readiness and respect to travel to South Africa. The fight promised to be competitive. The matchup was a special occasion, as the last South African to challenge for a WBC title was Dingaan Thobela in 2000





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Boxing WBC Minimumweight Champion Melvin Jerusalem Siyakholwa Kuse Challenger Title Trainer Pulse Rate Rematch Weight Limit Pre-Fight Press Conference Social Media Event Post Venue Category Keywords

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