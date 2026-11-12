Nvidia board meets on Jensen Huang future as shares fall on affair scandal

Nvidia's board met Wednesday to decide whether to oust CEO Jensen Huang amid an investigation into affairs, including one with a woman accused of spying for China. Shares fell sharply and analysts warned of a leadership vacuum.

Nvidia's board met on Wednesday to decide whether to oust CEO Jensen Huang, a source familiar with the matter said. The world's dominant supplier of AI chips is grappling with fallout from reports of two extramarital affairs involving its longtime leader.

Nvidia Board Consider Ousting Jensen Huang

Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The meeting marks a sharp shift from Sunday, when Nvidia's board expressed confidence in Huang and his leadership team. Under Nvidia's bylaws, Huang can be removed with or without cause by a majority vote of directors. Nvidia has 11 directors and considers all but Huang independent.

Also read Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Faces Calls to Resign Amid China Spy Allegations

He would keep his board seat, which only shareholders can take away. Nvidia's stock slid about 7% in early Frankfurt trading on Thursday after the Wall Street Journal first reported the company was preparing to fire Huang. If those losses hold, Nvidia will have lost about $600bn in market value since the board announced its investigation into his relationship with businesswoman Alice Huang, who is alleged to be a Chinese spy.

Nvidia shares are down around 25 percent from their all-time high in early October. Revelations that US intelligence was probing Alice Huang for facilitating shipments of Nvidia chips to Chinese firms set off a series of events. Wall Street began raising questions about Nvidia's governance and Jensen Huang's personal conduct, while the board launched an internal investigation and hired outside counsel. Legislators also began to push for tighter curbs on chip exports to China.

China has denied the allegations. Reuters was not able to contact Alice Huang for comment. The market is starting to price Nvidia without its founder as the likely outcome, not a tail risk, said Armina Rosenberg, portfolio manager and co-founder of Minotaur Capital, which holds Nvidia shares. Losing Jensen would be a real blow.

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Bernstein and Oppenheimer both downgraded Nvidia after the latest developments and Citi cut its target. A leadership transition creates an overhang on the stock given his central role in strategy, product vision, customer relationships and investor confidence, Citi analysts wrote. Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said investors have effectively been buying into Nvidia's technology and Huang's vision in equal measure. The market has spent years assigning Nvidia a premium for exceptional execution, he said.

Potential Leadership Vacuum at Nvidia

It may now have to calculate how much of that premium was attached to one individual. Huang's potential departure would leave a leadership vacuum at the about $4-trillion chipmaker, which he co-founded and built over more than three decades into the top supplier of chips. Nvidia is now positioned at the centre of the global AI boom and the tech rivalry between the US and China. Huang has no obvious successor and owns about 3.6% of Nvidia's stock.

He also has dozens of direct reports, underscoring the tight control he maintains over the company. Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that Nvidia's board has been working with an outside firm to identify potential replacements for Huang, citing a person familiar with the situation.

Rosenberg said CFO Colette Kress, who has held the role for more than a decade, would be the natural choice as an interim CEO, but said the bigger question was who would lead Nvidia's technology roadmap longer term. Martin Peers of tech outlet The Information said in a newsletter that there are no obvious internal candidates.

Peers named AMD chief executive Lisa Su, a relative of Huang, and Rene Haas, CEO of British chip design firm Arm, as possible successors, while another analyst put forward Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan. Huang's daughter Madison and son Spencer, who both hold management roles at Nvidia, have also been mentioned. SPI's Innes warned that ineffective succession arrangements could undermine strategic planning and execution.

Odds on prediction market website Polymarket shifted sharply to show an 88% chance that Huang would resign or be removed by the end of the year. Odds for his successor favoured Ian Buck, who oversees the business that serves Nvidia's data centre clients. The leadership upheaval comes just days before investors are set to hear from the company on its financial performance and outlook, with its quarterly results due on November 17.

Reports of Second Extramarital Affair Emerge

It also comes days before the stock market debut of AI firm Anthropic, widely seen as a crucial test of investor appetite for the sector. Earlier on Wednesday, the New York Times reported that Huang had also had an extramarital affair with a company executive who reported to him. The relationship was with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice-president of healthcare, the New York Times said, citing five people who worked at the company.

When reached by phone and asked about his relationship with Powell, Huang said, I don't think you should be talking to me directly. He then hung up, the New York Times reported. Nvidia and Powell did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

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US stock futures sank, with Nasdaq futures down 1%. Micron fell nearly 2% and CoreWeave dropped 6% in after-hours trading.

However, shares of rival chipmakers AMD and Broadcom rose 4% and 3%, respectively. In Asia, Samsung Electronics rose about 1% while SK Hynix dipped 2%, as Nvidia partners and suppliers assessed the potential ramifications of Huang's possible ouster. Investors and analysts said that while demand for Nvidia's chips would be unlikely to drop in the near term, the broader universe of companies backed by Nvidia, largely customers building data centres that will use its chips, might suffer.

They are financing their customers. In these types of booms or bubbles, sometimes all it takes is a slowdown to shift it into the bust phase, said Nick Ferres, chief investment officer at Vantage Point Asset Management in Singapore. Charu Chanana of Saxo Markets said losing some market share would be manageable for Nvidia, but if its troubles start delaying customer orders, infrastructure investment or financing decisions, the implications could be much broader.

Rivals May Benefit From Nvidia Turmoil

Investors worry that a leadership shakeup could hamper Nvidia's ability to deliver its next generations of AI chips. Mandeep Singh, global head of technology research at Bloomberg Intelligence, said Nvidia was unlikely to be as aggressive under new leadership. Rivals could benefit as customers look to diversify their suppliers. Chanana said AI leadership could broaden, rather than the boom ending, adding that AMD, Broadcom, Alphabet and Samsung could all gain.

Experts warn the scandal could also weaken Nvidia's role as a key driver of the AI boom. Chanana said the bigger risk is a disruption to AI spending itself. Nvidia sits at the center of an increasingly interconnected AI ecosystem, she said. Its turmoil comes when financing, hyperscaler capex, valuations and returns on AI investment were already under scrutiny.

In a memo to employees on Sunday, Huang acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife and took full responsibility but gave no details about the relationship. US President Donald Trump said he had spoken to Huang on Monday and the CEO told him that he did not know the woman linked to him was allegedly a spy. Huang is one of Trump's closest allies in Silicon Valley, and the relationship between the two dates to at least 2025.

Congressional Subpoena Threat Looms For Huang

Huang faces a potential congressional subpoena if he does not respond to a request to provide a closed-door briefing about the allegations of his affair with a woman alleged to be a Chinese spy. Alice Huang is living in Beijing with the knowledge of security officials, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Nvidia could also lose its influence over US policy on AI and chip exports to China.

Huang, who has a close relationship with Trump, has spent years lobbying against curbs on sales of advanced chips to China. Last year, Trump cleared Nvidia's H200 chips for export there, overruling objections from China hawks in both parties. Beijing, which denies the spying claims, has accused Washington of using them as a pretext to impose a technological blockade on China. Huang was also among the tech leaders who pledged to self-regulate AI, as Trump rejected calls for government oversight.

A weakened Nvidia could face tighter export controls. Senior Democratic senators Elizabeth Warren and Chris Coons have already asked the Trump administration to preserve all documents related to Nvidia's chip exports to China.