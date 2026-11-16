Allies of Jensen Huang are lobbying for his return as Nvidia CEO days after he resigned over extramarital affairs, including one with a woman US authorities investigated as a Chinese intelligence asset.

Allies of Jensen Huang are assembling a strategic war room to lobby for his reinstatement as chief executive of Nvidia, just days after he resigned from the chipmaker he co-founded.

The Financial Times reported on Sunday that Huang is personally considering a return to the helm, and that allies have begun discussions with confidants to map out a comeback strategy. His resignation ended a 33-year run at the head of the company he co-founded in 1993. The lobbying effort has the explicit backing of Huang himself, according to people familiar with the matter.

Also read Musk and Uber co-founder join 158,000 signatories urging Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia

Allies Lobbying For Jensen Huang Reinstatement

One ally told the Financial Times that everyone who matters in tech outside of the frontier AI laboratories holds a strong affection for Huang, and the group is dedicated to winning support from key decision-makers. The coalition includes prominent technology figures and is also actively attempting to win support from the White House, signaling a fierce internal battle for control of the artificial intelligence giant.

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The crisis began with revelations of extramarital affairs involving Huang and concerns about the export of advanced AI chips to China. The disclosures centred on a businesswoman alleged to be a Chinese spy. On November 8, Huang acknowledged in a memo to staff that he had been unfaithful to his wife, following a New York Times report detailing a relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive of the Singapore-based company Megaspeed.

Alice Huang is not related to the CEO, but US authorities had investigated her and concluded she was a Chinese intelligence asset. China's foreign ministry dismissed the spy accusations as groundless. The financial implications were severe: Nvidia lost significant market value in two trading sessions, with allegations that the relationship had facilitated at least $7.5 billion in Nvidia chip shipments to China. The scandal sent shockwaves through the AI industry and plunged the company into an institutional crisis.

Political Pressure Mounts On Nvidia CEO

Political pressure mounted when Republican Senator Kevin Cramer called on Huang to step down. The situation worsened on November 11 when the New York Times reported that Huang had also maintained an affair with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice-president of healthcare, who reported directly to him. He resigned the following day as president, CEO, and director.

Nvidia's board moved quickly to address the instability by approaching Rene Haas, the CEO of British chip designer ARM Holdings, as part of its urgent search for a successor. Any potential return faces significant structural hurdles in Nvidia's corporate governance framework. His comeback would require the explicit approval of the board of directors. Although Huang owns approximately 3.6% of Nvidia, he lacks the voting control that executives such as Mark Zuckerberg at Meta Platforms possess through dual-class shares.

Under Nvidia's bylaws, the CEO can be removed with or without cause by a majority of its directors. All directors except Huang are considered independent, making it difficult for him to unilaterally reclaim his position without their consensus. Before the scandal turned Nvidia into mainstream gossip, the chipmaker was already the undisputed gold standard for anyone who grew up building PCs and chasing peak gaming performance, wrote IOL Tech editor Michael Sherman.

He recalled that when he was seven or eight he played basic tennis games on an old Nintendo, and that by the time he started high school in 1999 PC gaming had taken over with titles such as Quake, Unreal Tournament and Max Payne. Neither Sherman nor his parents could afford top-tier components at the time. His basic PC ran an iteration of the Voodoo graphics card, a company Nvidia would later acquire.

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Even then, everyone knew that if you wanted the best and most reliable performance in the industry, you wanted an Nvidia graphics card. From 2001 onward, every cent he earned from part-time jobs went toward saving for the next GeForce model. When he started his first full-time job in 2007 as a video editor and cameraman, he already had a decent PC, so roughly 90% of his first paycheque went straight into a new graphics card.

Nvidia Brand Legacy In PC Gaming Industry

Sherman said he needed the card to keep up with the latest releases, especially Call of Duty, which he and his colleagues played religiously during every lunch break and after hours. He followed every new Nvidia card release with near-obsessive interest. He later moved to a MacBook Pro to focus on video editing alongside his journalism career, and Macs back then had very basic graphics capabilities, so gaming took a back seat.

His consoles ran on AMD Radeon graphics, something that nearly put him off buying them at first, though the Xbox price point and Windows game library won him over. Still, through every console generation and hardware shift, one name remained synonymous with peak gaming performance: Nvidia.

Seeing the longtime leader of the company he built admit to repeated infidelity was a shock in itself, Sherman wrote, yet what surprised him even more was realising how many friends and family members had never even heard of the brand Huang led. For decades, Nvidia was not mainstream gossip, but the beating heart of PC gaming. The scandal also drew widespread online reaction.

Social Media Reaction To Nvidia Scandal

Social media erupted with satire and memes targeting Huang following reports of an affair with a suspected Chinese spy, with popular YouTuber SAMTIME leading a parody captioned: Two Huangs do not make a right. The episode has turned the chipmaker into mainstream news at the same time as allies push for his return.