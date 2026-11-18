Celebrity chef Jenny Morris unveils savory cherry recipes for South Africa's 2026 summer season, transforming the fruit into braai accompaniments and fresh salads.

Celebrity chef Jenny Morris has unveiled a specialized collection of summer 2026 recipes designed to elevate South Africa's seasonal cherry harvest. The new culinary guide moves beyond traditional desserts, demonstrating how to incorporate the fruit into savory dishes that complement braai favorites and summer salads. This shift offers home cooks a fresh approach to utilizing the fruit's unique combination of sweetness, acidity, and aromatic notes during the peak of the summer season.

Savory Cooking with Cherries 2026

South African cherries provide a versatile ingredient profile that extends far beyond simple sweetness. Their natural acidity balances richer food items, while subtle fruity, nutty, floral, and herbal notes allow them to pair effectively with grilled meats, cheeses, garlic, herbs, and vinegar. This complexity makes the fruit suitable for a wide array of savory combinations rather than being reserved exclusively for cakes, tarts, and other sweet treats.

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The recipe collection features five distinct dishes that explore different applications of the cherry in cooking. These preparations range from fresh salsas to roasted glazes, offering varied textures and flavor profiles for seasonal menus. The goal is to provide practical alternatives to usual side dishes and sauces served with typical braai meals, encouraging the use of fresh South African cherries while they are in season.

Lamb and Chicken Cherry Recipes

Juicy lamb is served with cherries, avocado, rocket, and feta in one of the highlighted recipes, with toasted almonds adding necessary texture. Jenny Morris suggests adding fresh mint or basil to the dish, and recommends using the meat juices as a dressing over the salad to enhance the overall flavor profile. This combination creates a balanced plate that highlights the fruit alongside robust proteins and creamy cheese.

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Cherries are roasted with chicken thighs, red onion, garlic, balsamic vinegar, honey, olive oil, Dijon mustard, and thyme in another featured dish. The fruit softens during the cooking process to become a rich, glossy accompaniment to the poultry. Jenny Morris recommends serving this roasted cherry mixture with mashed potatoes or crusty bread to soak up the savory juices and glaze.

Cheese and Salsa Cherry Variations

A combination of fresh cherries, creamy burrata, basil, and Parmesan is presented with a zesty dressing to create a refreshing side or starter. Jenny Morris notes that the honey in this recipe can be left out if the cherries are already ripe and sweet, allowing the natural flavor of the fruit to shine. This dish demonstrates how the fruit can provide a necessary contrast in both flavor and texture when paired with soft, rich cheeses.

Diced cherries are mixed with avocado, red onion, red chili, and lime to create a fresh salsa specifically designed for crispy chicken schnitzel. This recipe effectively balances the fruit's sweetness with citrus and a touch of heat from the chili. It serves as a bright, tangy alternative to traditional ketchup or mayonnaise-based sauces, adding a layer of complexity to the fried chicken.

Smoked Trout and Summer Lunch Ideas

Smoked trout is paired with cherries and avocado in a dish that uses a citrus dressing to add freshness and lift to the smoked fish. This specific recipe is presented as an ideal option for a light summer lunch or as part of a larger sharing platter for entertaining guests. The combination highlights the versatility of the cherry in cold preparations and seafood pairings.

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These culinary creations offer South African consumers new ways to utilize fresh local produce during the peak of the summer season. By integrating cherries into savory cooking, dressings, and salsas, cooks can diversify their seasonal menus beyond the typical dessert-only approach. The collection serves as both a practical guide for summer entertaining and a demonstration of the fruit's potential in modern home cooking.