Gunmen killed six men and three women in a four-room shack in Jeffsville informal settlement in Atteridgeville. Police say one victim was a person of interest in the December 2025 Saulsville hostel shooting that killed 11 or 12 people.

Nine people were shot and killed at the Jeffsville informal settlement in Atteridgeville on the evening of November 15. The victims include six males and three females, according to SAPS National Commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni.

The victims were found dead in a four-roomed shack by a child who had gone to the home to collect lunch money. The shooting is believed to have happened between ten and eleven o'clock on Sunday night, but police were only alerted on Monday morning. Their bodies were only discovered on Monday morning. Police have revealed that one of the nine people killed was a person of interest in the investigation into the deadly Saulsville mass shooting.

Also read Atteridgeville Shooter Linked to Deadly Saulsville Hostel Massacre

Retaliation Linked To Saulsville Mass Shooting

Police are investigating possible retaliation linked to that case. From what we have gathered, this incident may be linked to the shooting that took place at the Saulsville hostel in December 2025, which claimed the lives of 11 people, Lt-Gen Mthombeni said. A particular surname emerged during investigations into that shooting, and an individual bearing that surname was among those fatally wounded here. At this stage, we cannot confirm whether a suspect has been identified or not.

Advertisement

The Saulsville attack, at the Saulsville hostel in December last year, claimed 12 lives and left 13 other people injured, according to earlier police statements. It is not yet clear what role, if any, the victim may have had in that investigation. Police have also not established whether the two attacks are connected. Earlier, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni also visited the area.

One of the people who was fatally wounded here is a person of interest in our investigation into the mass shooting of 6 December 2025, police said. No arrests have been made, while police have mobilised crime intelligence and tracking teams to find those responsible. Forensic pathologists and investigators have been processing the scene, while the bodies remained there. Hundreds of residents have also gathered behind the police cordon as the community waits for answers.

Gauteng Premier Condemns Atteridgeville Killing

Lesufi has sent condolences to the affected families and condemned the shooting. The senseless killing of people in such a horrific manner is deeply disturbing and utterly unacceptable. No one should have to endure such a loss, and our thoughts are with the families who are grappling with this tragedy, he said. We call on the police to conduct a thorough investigation, bring those responsible to book and ensure that justice is served, Lesufi said.

He urged anyone with information that could assist the investigation to come forward and cooperate with law enforcement. One of the families has called on police to make safety a priority in the area. Louisa Nkwanyana said two of her brothers, aged 19 and 21, were among the victims. She was demanding to identify them at the scene of the crime.

Advertisement

Families Demand Police Take Safety Seriously

According to her, this is not the first incident in the area. We are tired of the shooting incidents that keep happening in Atteridgeville. This place is not safe and guns are easily accessible. Last year, there was a mass shooting at Saulsville and it won't stop because the police don't take us seriously.

Their visibility is only for now, but after this they will be nowhere to be found, Nkwanyana said. She said her brothers were celebrating a friend's birthday when the incident took place, and they will be dearly missed. We are calling on police to do their job and make sure the suspects get arrested. We are tired of being victims of the increasing crime in our country.

Jeffsville informal settlement community leader Samuel Masilela said the incident had left them in shock, as it came after a year of calm in the area. He said they had held a prayer meeting last week to celebrate the milestone. We were so happy that the year is almost ending without any gun violence being reported in our area.

As confused as we are, we will not leave our homes, but we will pray for the safety of our children because this is a traumatic experience, Masilela said. The families of the deceased were seen weeping for their loved ones as they waited for the forensic team to allow them to proceed with identification. The SAPS is calling on residents with any information that might assist in apprehending the suspects to come forward.