Jeff Bezos Predicts AI Will Create Labour Shortage Rather Than Replace Workers

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos argues that artificial intelligence will not make humans redundant but instead generate a labour shortage by expanding opportunities, as he discusses his AI start-up Prometheus and Blue Origin's environmental goals at VivaTech.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos delivered an optimistic outlook on artificial intelligence and automation during his appearance at the VivaTech technology conference in Paris. Contrary to widespread fears that AI will replace human workers on a large scale, Bezos argued that the technology will actually create a labour shortage by unlocking new possibilities and demand.

He disagreed with the notion that humans will become redundant, stating that people have endless desires and activities they could pursue if existing barriers were removed. Bezos highlighted that AI and automation will help overcome limitations in areas like physical manufacturing through initiatives such as his new AI start-up Prometheus, which aims to accelerate production processes.

He also discussed his space venture Blue Origin, noting that one objective of space exploration is to relocate polluting industries off Earth, thereby protecting the planet's environment. His vision ties together advancements in AI and space technology as complementary forces for improving human welfare and expanding economic activity. While acknowledging public anxiety-a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll showed half of Americans fear AI could threaten their jobs-Bezos maintained an unwavering belief in technology's capacity to generate more opportunities than disruptions.

He positioned his ventures not as job eliminators but as enablers of a future with abundant work and improved living standards. Bezos, with a net worth of approximately $250 billion, framed this perspective around humanity's inherent creativity and curiosity, suggesting that once routine tasks are automated, people will be free to engage in more complex, rewarding endeavours.

His comments reflect a broader debate in the tech industry about the socioeconomic impact of AI, pitting optimistic innovators against those warning of massive displacement without adequate safeguards





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AI Labour Shortage Jeff Bezos Automation Blue Origin Prometheus Vivatech Space Exploration Job Displacement Technology Optimism

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