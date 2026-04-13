Jeff Bezos-Backed Slate Auto Secures $650M Funding, Eyes Affordable EV Pickup Truck Launch

Electric vehicle startup Slate Auto, backed by Jeff Bezos, has raised $650 million in a Series C funding round. The company plans to launch affordable electric pickup trucks, with deliveries starting later this year, aiming to capitalize on rising fuel costs and market demand.

Slate Auto , the electric vehicle company backed by Jeff Bezos, announced on Monday that it has successfully closed a Series C funding round, securing a substantial $650 million (equivalent to R10.7 billion). This significant investment will fuel the company's preparations to launch its inaugural vehicles, with deliveries slated to commence towards the end of the current year.

Slate Auto is positioning its pickup trucks as an affordable option within the competitive EV landscape, aiming to attract customers who are increasingly mindful of the prevailing high cost of living. The company's strategic focus on affordability could potentially give it an edge in a market where pricing sensitivity is paramount. The timing of Slate Auto's market entry is noteworthy, occurring amidst a period of considerable uncertainty within the electric vehicle sector. The overall demand for battery-powered vehicles has been affected by the discontinuation of federal tax breaks, a move that has introduced some headwinds. However, the surge in fuel prices, triggered by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, is concurrently driving some consumers to explore electric vehicles as a more economically viable alternative. Slate Auto's planned entry into the market is thus occurring into a space characterized by fluctuating factors. A crucial element of Slate Auto's value proposition is the projected price point of its base model truck, which is expected to be in the mid-$20,000s range (approximately R330,000). The company intends to allow customers to personalize their vehicles by adding features at an additional cost, thereby providing a modular approach that caters to diverse customer needs and preferences. This allows them to manage costs according to their budget. Slate Auto has already garnered considerable interest, evidenced by over 160,000 bookings received. To meet the anticipated demand, the company plans to establish its manufacturing operations in Warsaw, Indiana. The company's investment in the Warsaw factory is expected to reach nearly $400 million (R6.6 billion), reflecting its commitment to scaling up production capabilities. This investment underscores Slate Auto's confidence in its long-term growth prospects and the viability of its business model. The company's strategy involves producing a competitively priced product, combined with a customer-centric approach that provides options for personalization, and a strong manufacturing infrastructure. With their product slated to launch, they are hopeful they can establish a firm foothold in the industry





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