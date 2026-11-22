Thailand's Jeeno Thitikul secured her third straight LPGA Tour Championship victory at Tiburon Golf Club, surpassing Annika Sorenstam to become the tour's all-time leading money winner.

Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand claimed a historic double victory on Sunday at the season-ending LPGA Tour Championship held at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida. The World No 2 golfer fired a bogey-free seven-under-par 65 to finish at 24-under par 264, winning the tournament by two strokes and simultaneously breaking the all-time career prize money record.

Historic Tournament Victory at Tiburon Golf Club

Thitikul secured her third consecutive LPGA Tour Championship title, a feat never before accomplished in the history of the event. Her final aggregate score of 264 at the $11 million showdown at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida, solidified her dominance in women's professional golf. She entered the final round trailing South Korea's Kim A-lim by one stroke but opened with an eagle at the first hole to take an early lead. She maintained her composure throughout the day, finishing with birdies at the fourth and sixth holes to reach 21-under par before the turn.

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The Thai star's performance included critical putts that separated her from the chasing pack. After Japan's Aki Iwai matched her for the lead at the 10th hole, Thitikul sank a six-foot birdie putt to reclaim solo leadership. She extended her advantage to three strokes after sinking a birdie at the 14th hole and sealed the victory with a tap-in birdie at the 17th. This triumph marks her 12th career LPGA title and fifth win of the year, following victories at LPGA Thailand, the Mizuho Americas Open, the Portland Classic, and the Lotte Championship in Hawaii.

Breaking Annika Sorenstam's Longstanding Money Record

In addition to the tournament trophy, Thitikul surpassed Annika Sorenstam's 25-year-old all-time career prize money record. Entering the final day, Thitikul had accumulated $20,292,858 in career earnings. Her victory and performance in the championship event pushed her total winnings to $24,292,858, breaking Sorenstam's previous record of $22,583,693 which had stood since 1999. This milestone makes her the highest-earning golfer in LPGA history, overtaking the mark previously held by the legendary Swedish player.

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Nelly Korda of the United States, the World No 1, finished third at 268 after a closing round of 68, earning $550,000. Korda attempted a late charge with birdies at the ninth, thirteenth, and fifteenth holes, but it was insufficient to challenge the leaders. Japan's Miyu Yamashita, who shared 20th place at 274, secured the Vare Trophy for the season's lowest scoring average of 69.45 strokes, highlighting her consistency throughout the campaign.

Rival Aki Iwai's Runner-Up Finish and Final Standings

Aki Iwai of Japan finished second at 266, earning $1 million for her runner-up performance. Iwai displayed remarkable consistency by playing the final 68 holes of the tournament without a bogey or worse, marking the longest streak of that nature on the LPGA Tour this season. She matched Thitikul for the lead twice, at the 10th and 13th holes, before falling short on a five-foot birdie putt at the 17th hole that lipsed out. This result marked Iwai's fourth top-10 finish to close the 2024 season, extending her single LPGA title from last year's Portland Classic.

Thitikul expressed disbelief at her ability to repeat as champion, stating she had no words other than a commitment to keep using the same course until retirement. She credited her success to overcoming obstacles and the support of her family, noting the difficulty of competing against other talented players on the tour. Her emotional tribute highlighted the struggles behind the scenes that led to this pinnacle of success in women's golf, cementing her legacy as a dominant force in the sport.