Jean Verster Appointed Acting President of Athletics South Africa

Jean Verster takes over as acting president of Athletics South Africa to address governance issues until November 2026, following directives from World Athletics.

Jean Verster has been appointed as the acting president of Athletics South Africa to lead the national federation through a critical period of governance reform. The appointment was officially confirmed by the organization during a board meeting held on October 30. Verster will serve in this interim capacity until the next scheduled Athletics South Africa Council meeting on November 28, 2026. This leadership change is designed to stabilize the organization and ensure strict compliance with international athletic regulations.

Core Governance Reform Mechanism

The interim appointment of Jean Verster is a direct response to ongoing governance challenges that have affected the federation. The decision aligns with specific directives issued by World Athletics and the Confederation of African Athletics in correspondence dated October 15. The national body aims to bring its internal operations in line with the strict standards required by these global and continental governing bodies. This structural adjustment is intended to restore credibility and operational efficiency to the sport administration in South Africa.

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The process for selecting the acting president was triggered by external pressure and internal necessity. Zakhele Dlamini, president of the Southern African Confederation of Athletics, attended the board meeting as a representative of World Athletics and the Confederation of African Athletics. During this meeting, Dlamini directed the remaining board members to appoint an acting president from among their own ranks. This directive was a crucial step in ensuring that the leadership selected had both the trust of the board and the approval of the international athletic community.

Stakeholder Positions and Leadership Experience

Previously, the role of acting president was held by Mathane, who served in the capacity before Jean Verster took over. Verster brings a wealth of relevant experience to the position, having been a respected figure in athletics administration for many years. He currently serves as the chairperson of track and field at Athletics South Africa. Additionally, he holds the position of president of Athletics Central North West. His administrative expertise is further demonstrated by his role as the manager of the NWU High-Performance Institute.

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Beyond his administrative credentials, Jean Verster has a strong background as an athlete and coach. He was a former middle- and long-distance athlete during the 1980s and 1990s. Today, he is recognized as a world-class coach who deeply understands the structures of athletics administration. Under his guidance, Potchefstroom has become a significant hub for middle- and long-distance athletes, attracting talent from both locally and internationally. This blend of competitive history and administrative skill makes him a uniquely qualified candidate for the interim leadership role.

Strategic Planning and Future Roadmap

To address the identified governance issues, the federation has resolved to hold a strategic planning meeting from November 13 to November 15. Jean Verster will work with Zakhele Dlamini to develop a comprehensive roadmap for improving governance and operational structures. This meeting is a critical component of the effort to rectify the shortcomings identified by World Athletics and the Confederation of African Athletics. The goal is to create a sustainable framework for future management and decision-making.

The timeline for the interim period extends well into the future, with the next council meeting scheduled for November 28, 2026. This long duration allows for thorough implementation of the proposed reforms without the pressure of immediate elections. The focus during this period will be on stabilizing the organization and ensuring that all operations meet the highest international standards. The involvement of Zakhele Dlamini ensures that the global and continental perspectives are integrated into the national strategy.

Real-World Impact on Athletes and Communities

The stabilization of Athletics South Africa has direct implications for athletes, coaches, and local communities across the country. With Jean Verster leading the charge, there is renewed hope for improved support systems and clearer pathways for athletic development. The existing infrastructure in Potchefstroom serves as a model for how local hubs can contribute to national success. By maintaining this hub and enhancing its governance, the federation can continue to produce world-class athletes.

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The broader impact extends to the financial and reputational health of the sport. Compliance with World Athletics directives often unlocks funding and opportunities that were previously inaccessible. For the athletes relying on these resources, the changes represent a tangible improvement in their training conditions and competitive prospects. The community surrounding the NWU High-Performance Institute also benefits from the continued focus on high-performance management. This holistic approach ensures that the reforms support both elite performance and grassroots development.