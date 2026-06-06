Jazz Festival in the Swartberg Mountains Bridges South Africa's Past and Future

The Journey to Jazz Festival, held in the epic Swartberg Mountains, brought together South Africa's musical legends and aspiring young talents. The festival's unique setting, a natural amphitheatre, echoed with the soulful voice of Zoë Modiga as she paid tribute to Winston 'Mankunku' Ngozi, creating a magical atmosphere under the full moon. The festival sought to bridge the gap between the physical and supernatural, the past and present, and political consciousness and amnesia, using jazz as a medium to explore South Africa's complex history and foster hope for the future.

The Journey to Jazz Festival, held in the epic Swartberg Mountains , brought together South Africa's musical legends and aspiring young talents. The festival's unique setting, a natural amphitheatre, echoed with the soulful voice of Zoë Modiga as she paid tribute to Winston 'Mankunku' Ngozi, creating a magical atmosphere under the full moon.

The festival sought to bridge the gap between the physical and supernatural, the past and present, and political consciousness and amnesia, using jazz as a medium to explore South Africa's complex history and foster hope for the future. The festival's creative director, Brenda Sisane, discussed these themes during a masterclass with legendary guitarist and folksinger Vusi Mahlasela.

They delved into Mahlasela's political views during apartheid, his perspective on contemporary South Africa, and the role of art, particularly jazz, in a 'fragile' democracy. Sisane emphasized the importance of acknowledging history's pain to foster hope, a crucial aspect often overlooked in South Africa's post-apartheid politics. The Journey to Jazz Festival, now in its fourth edition, aims to uncover and share South Africa's musical history, both nationally and locally, while also nurturing young talents.

Organized by the Prince Albert Community Trust (Pact), the festival provides learning opportunities for local youth, including event management, music production, and sound and stage management. Musicians like pianist Paul Hanmer work year-round with local school bands, preparing them for festival performances. Waldon Ewerts, Pact's creative arts team leader, teaches guitar to children, integrating numeracy and literacy skills into his music lessons. The festival takes place in Prince Albert, a town with stark contrasts.

While it boasts UNESCO World Heritage status and a rich history, it also grapples with the legacy of apartheid, evident in the unemployment and substance abuse issues in the Noordeinde township. Pact, founded in 2013, works to address these divides through various programs, including early childhood education, literacy projects, and music lessons. The organization aims to foster a new understanding of community, exploring ways to bridge the gaps created by South Africa's complex history





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Journey To Jazz Festival Swartberg Mountains South Africa's Musical Community Jazz History Hope Community Development Prince Albert Community Trust Pact

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