Jayden Adams, who debuted a bald head – chiskop – this season, has shown significant maturity in his game and become a key figure for Mamelodi Sundowns in the second half of the season. He reflects on his turnaround and expresses concern about his discipline ahead of the two-legged final against AS FAR.

Miguel Reisinho and Jayden Adams during training ahead the CAF Champions League Final 1st Leg between Mamelodi Sundowns and AS FAR in Tshwane on Sunday.

Jayden Adams, who proclaimed 'I am a grootman now' after debuting a bald head – chiskop – this season, has lived up to that claim by showing significant maturity in his game and becoming a key figure for Mamelodi Sundowns in the second half of the season. They are set to face AS FAR over two legs, with the first leg scheduled for Sunday afternoon (4pm) at Loftus Versfeld.

After a disappointing first half of the season, which fueled rumors of him potentially leaving the club for more playing time to secure a spot in Bafana Bafana's Fifa World Cup final squad, Adams reflected on his turnaround.

'I think I firstly had to focus on myself,' Adams said. 'I didn't play much last year. So, I went home, reflected, and trained alone. I came back, and I was hoping for my chance.

I got my chance and I grabbed it with both hands.

' Adams will go into the final against AS FAR slightly refreshed but lacking match fitness, as he missed Sundowns' 3-2 loss to TS Galaxy in their domestic season final due to a red card in the previous game against Kaizer Chiefs. He expressed concern that this may disrupt his momentum.

'I won't say that it's a good time. I was out for two games. The form dropped,' Adams admitted.

'But hopefully, if I am in the team I will do my best. ' Adams' discipline has been an issue this season, having been sent off twice, including in another league match against Lamontville Golden Arrows, a fact that is troubling him ahead of the two-legged final against the Moroccans. 'That plays a lot in my mind,' Adams conceded. 'You must be careful.

You don't want to put your team in a situation that they don't want to be in. I just need to put that behind me, and I will be fine.

' Winning the Champions League is paramount for Sundowns, who have dominated locally with eight consecutive titles but have endured a 10-year continental title drought. Coach Miguel Cardoso is eager for a triumph in the competition after reaching and losing the last two finals with Esperance and Sundowns to Al Ahly and Pyramids, respectively.

With Sundowns all but set to end the domestic campaign without silverware, salvaging the season with a continental title is crucial, which would also boost the morale of Bafana Bafana's bound World Cup players.

'The Betway Premiership is done for us. We are solely focused on the Champions League. After that, we can focus on the World Cup if I am selected,' Adams added. Winning the Champions League would mark the perfect end to the season for Adams and further justify why he has been a true grootman for his team during the second half of the campaign





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Jayden Adams Mamelodi Sundowns AS FAR CAF Champions League Chiskop Discipline Discipline Issues Red Card World Cup Bafana Bafana Miguel Cardoso Esperance Al Ahly Pyramids Betway Premiership Champions League Maturity Grootman

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