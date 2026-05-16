Java Technical Lead sought for high-quality software applications

A leading South African organization is inviting candidates for a Java Technical Lead position, focusing on building web and mobile applications. The role demands substantial experience in modern technology frameworks, software engineering fundamentals, and continuous improvement. Additionally, candidates should excel in clear and effective communication and be ready to mentor others.

One of our clients is seeking a skilled Java Technical Lead to build world-class web and mobile applications for leading South African organisations. The role involves applying strong expertise in modern technology frameworks, contributing across the full SDLC from design and analysis to scoping and estimation, and researching and implementing innovative technologies to drive continuous improvement and high-quality solutions.

Minimum 6 years’ experience as a software engineer in an enterprise environment. A solid understanding of software engineering fundamentals and commitment to clean code and best practices. Ability to build, architect and design applications within an enterprise environment. Flexibility to work across a variety of different environments and tooling.

Ability to communicate with both technical and non-technical audiences. Hunger to continually improve those around you through mentorship and guidance. Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to . You can also contact the IT team on ; or visit our website at NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line.

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful





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