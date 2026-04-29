Java Developer - Enterprise Application Development

We are seeking a skilled Java Developer with strong experience in Spring Boot and a desire to work on mission-critical, scalable enterprise applications. Experience with Angular and Native Android development is a plus. This role involves full lifecycle development, from design to testing, and contribution to a distributed architecture.

Our organization is actively seeking a highly motivated and experienced Java Developer to join our dynamic software engineer ing team. This is an exceptional opportunity to contribute to the development of robust, scalable, and enterprise-level applications that are critical to our business operations.

The ideal candidate will possess a strong foundation in Java development, with a proven track record of building and maintaining high-performing systems. While core Java expertise is paramount, we highly value candidates with a versatile skillset, including proficiency in Angular and Native Android development. Our team operates in a cross-functional and collaborative environment, and the ability to contribute across multiple technology stacks is a significant advantage.

We are currently undergoing a strategic shift towards a distributed architecture for our services, and experience in this area will be particularly beneficial. This transition will involve leveraging modern technologies and design principles to enhance the scalability, resilience, and maintainability of our applications. The Java Developer will play a key role in this transformation, contributing to the design and implementation of microservices and other distributed components.

The role encompasses the entire software development lifecycle, from initial concept and design through to rigorous testing and deployment. Responsibilities include actively participating in the creation of detailed flowcharts to visually represent proposed software solutions, ensuring clarity and facilitating effective communication among team members.

Furthermore, the developer will be expected to contribute to all stages of development, offering insights and expertise throughout the process. A crucial aspect of the role is the validation of software functionality and security, ensuring that our applications meet the highest standards of quality and protection. This involves conducting thorough testing, identifying and resolving vulnerabilities, and adhering to secure coding practices.

The successful candidate will be responsible for writing clean, well-documented, testable, and efficient code, adhering to established coding standards and best practices. The Java Developer will also be a proactive advocate for continuous improvement, constantly researching and evaluating new technologies and approaches. This includes investigating alternative solutions to existing challenges and presenting these findings to the architectural review board for consideration.

We encourage our developers to stay at the forefront of industry trends and to contribute to the ongoing evolution of our technology stack. A Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or Computer Engineering from a recognized university is essential for this position. A minimum of four years of practical experience with Spring Boot is also a non-negotiable requirement.

We are looking for individuals who possess a deep understanding of object-oriented analysis and design principles, and who are proficient in applying common design patterns to solve complex problems. Furthermore, a strong working knowledge of relational databases, SQL, and ORM technologies such as JPA2 and Hibernate is crucial. This role offers a challenging and rewarding opportunity to work on cutting-edge technologies, collaborate with a talented team, and make a significant impact on our organization.

We are committed to fostering a supportive and inclusive work environment where employees can thrive and reach their full potential. We believe in investing in our employees' growth and development, and we provide ample opportunities for training and advancement. We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or any other basis protected by law





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