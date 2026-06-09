Japanese City Continues Hunt for Black Bear Spotted in Residential Area

A black bear has been spotted multiple times in the Japanese city of Utsunomiya, prompting the local authorities to close all 94 municipal primary and middle schools for a second straight day. The adult bear, estimated to weigh around 100 kg (220 lbs), was last seen near a university campus.

A screen grab from a surveillance footage shows a wild bear running past bystanders in a residential area in Utsunomiya , Tochigi Prefecture, Japan , June 7, 2026.

The hunt for a black bear spotted more than a dozen times in the Japanese city of Utsunomiya continued on Tuesday as all 94 municipal primary and middle schools were closed for a second straight day. The adult bear, with an estimated weight of about 100 kg (220 lbs), was last seen early on Tuesday morning some 700 metres (765 yards) from a university campus, according to.

The same bear is believed to have been seen on Saturday evening in the first-ever ursine sighting in the city. Bear attacks, including in urban areas, have increased in Japan, prompting the government to set up a task force this year to reduce casualties. In the 2025 fiscal year, the country reported a record 238 victims, including 13 deaths, according to the environment ministry.

Asiatic black bears are listed as a vulnerable species globally, but their numbers are estimated to have tripled in Japan since 2012, helped by a decline in hunting. Experts say climate change has reduced harvests of bears' natural food like acorns and beechnuts, while the depopulation of rural areas and the proliferation of abandoned farmland have emboldened them to seek food near human settlements.

The local authorities will decide whether to tranquilise, shoot, or trap it for release, the official said. Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website





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