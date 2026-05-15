Japan Unveils World Cup 2026 Squad Featuring Surprising Return of Takehiro Tomiyasu

Head coach Hajime Moriyasu has named his 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026, bringing back injury-prone defender Takehiro Tomiyasu while missing out on Kaoru Mitoma.

The Japanese national football team, affectionately known as the Samurai Blue , has officially announced its squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 . In a move that has sparked significant discussion among analysts and fans alike, head coach Hajime Moriyasu has included former Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu in the 26-man roster.

This decision is particularly noteworthy because Tomiyasu has been absent from the national team for nearly two years. His tenure has been plagued by a recurring series of injuries that kept him on the sidelines during crucial fixtures. Currently playing for Ajax after his contract with the English side Arsenal was annulled by mutual consent last year, Tomiyasu represents a vital tactical asset for the Japanese defense.

His last appearance for the national side dates back to a World Cup qualifier against Syria on June 11, 2024, and although he was shortlisted for the international window in March, injuries forced another withdrawal. His inclusion suggests that the medical staff and coaching team are confident in his fitness and his ability to contribute at the highest level once again. Alongside Tomiyasu, the squad features several other key figures who bring a blend of experience and youthful energy.

Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo has been selected despite a season that was heavily interrupted by injury setbacks. His leadership in the middle of the park is considered indispensable for Moriyasu's system.

Furthermore, the inclusion of 39-year-old fullback Yuto Nagatomo highlights the coach's desire for veteran stability and mental toughness during the pressures of a global tournament. However, the squad is not without its absences. Brighton and Hove Albion star Kaoru Mitoma will not be traveling to the tournament. The dynamic winger suffered a hamstring injury during a match against Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this month, leaving a void in the attack that the team will need to fill.

The loss of Mitoma's creativity and dribbling ability is a blow to the Samurai Blue, but it opens the door for other talents to prove their worth on the world stage. Japan's journey in the 2026 World Cup will begin in Dallas on June 14, where they will face a formidable Netherlands side. This opening match in Group F will set the tone for their campaign.

Following the clash with the Dutch, Japan will face Tunisia on June 20 and conclude their group stage fixtures against Sweden on June 25. The Japanese team enters this tournament with a strong track record, having reached the round of 16 in the previous two World Cup editions. In 2018, they were halted by Belgium, and in Qatar four years later, they suffered a heartbreaking loss to Croatia in a penalty shootout.

These experiences have instilled a sense of resilience in the squad, and there is a widespread belief that this generation of players is capable of breaking through to the quarter-finals. The full squad list reveals a comprehensive strategy across all positions. The goalkeeping department is anchored by Zion Suzuki, Tomoki Hayakawa, and Keisuke Osako.

The defensive line is bolstered by the presence of Yuto Nagatomo, Shogo Taniguchi, Ko Itakura, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Hiroki Ito, Ayumu Seko, and Yukinari Sugawara, with Junnoske Suzuki also providing cover. In the midfield and forward lines, the team boasts an impressive array of talent, including Wataru Endo, Junya Ito, Daichi Kamada, Koki Ogawa, Daizen Maeda, Ritsu Doan, Ayase Ueda, Ao Tanaka, Keito Nakamura, Kaishu Sanno, Takefusa Kubo, Yuito Suzuki, Kento Shoigai, and Keisuke Goto.

This mix of European-based stars and domestic league players ensures that Japan has the versatility to adapt to different playing styles encountered in Group F. For the supporters who wish to follow every moment of the action, comprehensive broadcasting options are available. Fans can watch every single FIFA World Cup 2026 match live on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family, and Access.

To cater to the modern viewer, all matches are also available via streaming on supported packages, ensuring that the excitement of the tournament can be accessed from any location. DStv Stream Access is available from R99 per month, while those utilizing a decoder can access DStv Access starting from R150 per month.

By downloading the DStv Stream app, fans can enjoy seamless live streaming on the go, ensuring they never miss a goal, a tackle, or a tactical masterclass from the Samurai Blue as they strive for glory in the United States





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World Cup 2026 Japan National Team Takehiro Tomiyasu Hajime Moriyasu Samurai Blue

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