Japan Rugby Coach Eddie Jones Jokes About Escaping Ban in Laundry Basket

Japan's rugby coach, Eddie Jones, has been suspended for verbally abusing referees during a Japan Under-23 team tour of Australia. Jones joked about hiding in a laundry basket to avoid the ban, comparing his situation to that of former Chelsea football coach Jose Mourinho. Despite the ban, Jones will be able to coach the full Japan team at their training camp but will miss several games.

Japan's rugby coach, Eddie Jones , found himself in an unusual predicament on Wednesday as he joked about finding a laundry basket to evade a four-match ban imposed by the Japan Rugby Football Union (JRFU).

The 66-year-old Australian was sanctioned last month for verbally abusing local match officials during a Japan Under-23 team tour of Australia in April. The JRFU's punishment included a six-week suspension and a cut in his salary. Jones, known for his sharp wit, compared his situation to that of former Chelsea football coach Jose Mourinho, who famously hid in a laundry basket to circumvent a ban in 2005.

'He went into the dressing room in a laundry basket, so I'm looking for a laundry basket,' Jones quipped, before quickly adding that he was only joking. In a more serious tone, Jones read out an apology and expressed his disappointment in his actions, stating that he had been doing community work coaching in Singapore to make amends.

He will miss several games due to the ban, including two Japan select team matches and a Japan XV team game against the Maori All Blacks. However, he will be able to coach the full Japan team at their training camp starting this Saturday, albeit not from the stadium for their game against Italy. Jones is set to return to the coaching box for Japan's Nations Championship game against Ireland in Newcastle, Australia, on July 11





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