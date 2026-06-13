Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu has described Wataru Endo as 'hurt' and apologised after torpedoing the captain's World Cup dreams on the eve of the tournament.

Japan coach sorry for 'hurt' after ending Endo's World Cup dream. Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu on Saturday described Wataru Endo as hurt and apologised after torpedoing the captain's World Cup dreams on the eve of the tournament.

The Liverpool midfielder abruptly announced on Thursday that his international career was over, having failed to recover from injury ahead of Japan's opening match of the tournament against the Netherlands in Dallas on Sunday. Moriyasu, who has said his goal is to take Japan to World Cup glory in North America, said it had been his call that the 33-year-old should not be involved following a foot injury.

Endo made his Japan debut in 2015 and retires with 73 caps, having scored four goals for his country. Moriyasu, who appeared emotional, told reporters at the air-conditioned stadium in Dallas that is home to NFL team the Dallas Cowboys that he ultimately looked at whether Endo can perform or not, and remain in the team or not. He was the one that made the final decision.

Of course it's impossible to know exactly how he felt or to know what his thoughts were, but he was very understanding and respectful. Of course he was hurt. The family members and all the people that he loves, and even the supporters or other people who were supporting him... they were hurt as well. For the team and also for the country, that decision had to be made.

It was tough. Japan have been tipped to go far in the World Cup for the first time, having impressed in beating England at Wembley in the lead-up to the competition. Moriyasu backed his talented squad not to dwell on the absence of Endo and injured Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma.

When the unexpected happens we have to make sure we are not upset or shocked too much, said the coach, who masterminded group-stage wins over Spain and Germany at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, before going out to Croatia on penalties in the last 16. He added that we could be considered a dark horse, but to do that we have to break the shells off of what we have been hiding in and try to go to the limit





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