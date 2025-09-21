Former Springbok fullback Conrad Jantjes has strongly refuted accusations of dishonesty made by Laurie Mains against Bok coach Rassie Erasmus. Jantjes' response comes in light of Mains' comments made in a podcast. Jantjes reveals details of Mains' coaching practices, citing an incident from a 2000 Currie Cup match. He emphasizes the impact on his relationship with Mains and the importance of Erasmus in rediscovering his love for rugby.

Former Springbok fullback Conrad Jantjes has responded to recent criticisms leveled by Laurie Mains , specifically concerning comments made about current Bok coach Rassie Erasmus . Mains, the former Golden Lions and Cats coach, had labeled Erasmus as 'a very dishonest person' in a podcast last week, prompting a strong reaction from Jantjes. The controversy stems from long-standing tensions between Mains and Erasmus, detailed extensively in Erasmus' autobiography.

Jantjes' response serves not only as a defense of Erasmus but also as a condemnation of Mains' character and coaching methods. Jantjes emphasized that Mains should perhaps introspect before making accusations against others. This adds another layer to the ongoing friction between the two, with Jantjes clearly siding with Erasmus and offering a pointed critique of Mains' integrity. \The core of the disagreement, as revealed by Erasmus in his autobiography, centers around an incident that occurred in 2000 during a Currie Cup match between the Lions and the Cheetahs. At the time, a SARU quota directive was in place, requiring teams to field a certain number of players from specific racial backgrounds. According to Jantjes' account, Mains instructed the then 20-year-old Jantjes to feign an injury to allow winger Dean Hall to be substituted onto the field without the Lions violating the quota. Jantjes vividly recalls the instruction from Mains to “fake an injury” and the subsequent directive during halftime, the coach specifying for the player to be “sorted out” by the team doctor. As Jantjes described, the halftime instructions were very clear: “Put ice on the ‘injured’ leg and walk with a limp.” The Lions were subsequently penalized for this alleged infraction, receiving a fine of R50,000 and a deduction of four log points. The incident underscores the questionable ethical practices employed by Mains during his coaching tenure and casts a shadow on his current criticism of Erasmus. The fallout of this incident saw Jantjes’ relationship with Mains worsen significantly the following season. \Adding to the complexity of the situation, Jantjes expresses deep gratitude towards Erasmus, who he credits with helping him rediscover his passion for rugby. He acknowledges having almost lost his love for the sport under Mains’ coaching. This personal anecdote highlights the detrimental impact Mains had on the players, and reinforces Jantjes' position that Mains should examine his own behavior and coaching ethics before criticizing others. This perspective shows the long-term emotional impact of the episode. Erasmus, by helping Jantjes recapture his passion for the game, has created an environment that is significantly different from the one under Mains, and one that Jantjes obviously appreciates and values. This contrast strengthens the basis for Jantjes’s disapproval of Mains, who he views as having a negative influence. Jantjes’s statements provide a compelling narrative, not only defending Erasmus but also offering a glimpse into the complex relationships and coaching styles that existed within South African rugby. The support Jantjes provides serves as a powerful counterpoint to Mains’ claims and offers a valuable perspective on the controversies within the sport. The long-term impact of Mains’ actions is evident in Jantjes’s statement that he will always be indebted to Erasmus for helping him rediscover the love for the game he almost lost under Mains, further illustrating the negative consequences of Mains' coaching methods





