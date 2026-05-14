Jannik Sinner Sets New Masters 1000 Record with Dominant Win in Rome

Jannik Sinner surpasses Novak Djokovic's record for consecutive Masters 1000 wins after defeating Andrey Rublev to reach the Italian Open semifinals.

Jannik Sinner has once again demonstrated why he is currently the most formidable force in men's professional tennis. On Thursday, the Italian superstar delivered a commanding performance at the Italian Open , defeating Andrey Rublev in straight sets with a final score of 6-2, 6-4.

This victory was not merely a progression into the semifinals of a prestigious tournament; it served as a historic milestone in Sinner's burgeoning career. By securing this win, Sinner has extended his winning streak in ATP Masters 1000 tournaments to an unprecedented 32 consecutive matches. This achievement sees him surpass the previous long-standing record of 31 wins established by the legendary Novak Djokovic back in 2011.

The crowd at the Foro Italico was electric, celebrating every powerful baseline shot and precise serve from their home favorite, who seemed to operate with a level of confidence and poise that borders on the invincible. The match itself was characterized by Sinner's relentless pressure and Rublev's inability to find a consistent rhythm. From the very beginning, the Russian player struggled, dropping his serve in the opening game of both the first and second sets.

This early loss of momentum handed Sinner a significant advantage, allowing the world number one to dictate the pace of the match. Rublev's game was marred by a series of costly mistakes, totaling 28 unforced errors over the course of 18 games. While Rublev is known for his power, he found himself outmatched by Sinner's speed and tactical intelligence on the red clay.

Sinner displayed flashes of his absolute peak tennis, moving seamlessly across the court and striking the ball with devastating accuracy. However, as the match progressed into its closing stages, signs of physical exhaustion began to surface. Sinner was seen touching his left thigh, hinting at the heavy workload he has endured throughout the current season. Despite these physical concerns, Sinner remained composed, serving out the match with confidence to secure his spot in the final four.

In the aftermath of the match, the athlete was candid with reporters about the toll the season has taken on his body. He admitted that he is starting to feel the weight of the extensive playing schedule and emphasized the absolute necessity of recovery. Sinner noted that regardless of the outcome in the coming days, the experience would be a win for him, but his primary objective remains the upcoming French Open in Paris.

This strategic outlook shows a level of maturity that matches his on-court skill, as he balances the desire for immediate glory in Rome with the long-term goal of a career Grand Slam. The prospect of winning the Italian Open is particularly enticing, as it would make him the first Italian to claim the title in five decades, a feat that would cement his status as a national hero.

Looking ahead to the semifinals, Sinner could face a formidable challenge in the form of Daniil Medvedev, the 2023 champion who is well-acquainted with the unique conditions of the Foro Italico. Medvedev, the seventh seed, is scheduled to play against lucky loser Martin Landaluce, and a clash between him and Sinner would be a highlight of the tournament.

With his main rival, Carlos Alcaraz, sidelined due to injury, the path to the trophy appears clearer for Sinner, though the physical demands of clay-court tennis continue to be a variable. The tennis world is watching closely to see if Sinner can maintain this historic momentum.

His current form suggests that he is not just playing against his opponents, but against history itself, rewriting the record books one match at a time as he charges toward the French Open with unparalleled momentum and ambition





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