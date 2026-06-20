Jamieson's three-wicket burst puts New Zealand in control as England face record chase at The Oval

Kyle Jamieson took three wickets as New Zealand pushed for a series-levelling win, leaving England with a record-breaking fourth-innings target of 463 runs. Joe Root became the second batsman to reach 14,000 Test runs but England ended day four on 182 for five, needing 281 more runs to win the second Test.

Kyle Jamieson 's three-wicket burst put New Zealand in a commanding position as they pursued a series-levelling victory in the second Test against England at The Oval .

England ended day four on 182 for five, still requiring a daunting 281 runs to chase a target of 463. That would constitute the highest successful fourth-innings run chase in Test history, surpassing the West Indies' record of 418 set in 2003. Stand-in England captain Joe Root, who became only the second batsman after Sachin Tendulkar to reach 14,000 Test runs, remained unbeaten on 75 at the close, but his team faces a monumental task.

Jamieson's early blows were crucial, dismissing both openers within five balls to reduce England to 13 for two. Root and debutant Harry Brook then constructed a promising partnership of 97, offering a glimmer of hope for the hosts.

However, New Zealand's other seam spearhead Matt Henry, who had taken five wickets in the first innings, broke through by dismissing Brook, caught behind. Jamieson returned to have another debutant, James Rew, leg before wicket shortly before stumps, finishing with figures of three for 37 from 14 tight overs. The situation seemed tailor-made for a counter-attacking masterclass from Ben Stokes, the regular England captain who is absent after breaching a team curfew following the first-Test win.

Stokes scored a half-century for Durham on Saturday and is expected to return for the series decider, but for now, Root must be content with debutant Jordan Cox for company at the start of day five. Root's milestone was acknowledged by a gracious Oval crowd after he nudged a single to reach 14,000 runs, though his innings has been a measured effort. Root also survived a review on lbw when on 44.

He reached his half-century with a well-timed glide to third man, but the required run rate continued to climb. Brook, initially aggressive with a lofted six off Nathan Smith and a driven four off Jamieson, slowed his tempo as New Zealand's attack tightened, eventually nicking Henry to the slips.

New Zealand's batting in their first innings was headlined by an unbeaten 119 from Henry Nicholls, who replaced the retired Kane Williamson, and 68 from Daryl Mitchell, who was dropped first ball. The teams' line-ups featured several changes and debutants, reflecting the series' intensity. Jamieson's early double-wicket over set the tone. He had opener Emilio Gay caught at midwicket for 11 before trapping Jacob Bethell leg before wicket for a duck in the same over.

Root, who had briefly captained before Stokes took over four years ago, reached his personal landmark with a timid single, raising his bat to the applause. However, England's hopes took a further blow when Ben Duckett, on nine, attempted an ill-advised hook at a bouncer from Will O'Rourke and chipped a simple catch to short midwicket. New Zealand, fielding with growing confidence, aim to secure a draw in the series after losing the first Test at Lord's by 115 runs.

They will look to their experienced seam attack, led by Jamieson and Henry, and the resilient lower-order contributions they received in the first innings to see them through the final day. England, without their dynamic allrounder Stokes, must produce a historic chase to avoid going 2-0 down in the series with one match remaining.

Root's grit and新人 Jordan Cox's composure will be tested against a disciplined Black Caps attack on a deteriorating pitch, though rain forecasts might offer some hope for a draw. The fifth day's play will determine whether England can summon a record-breaking effort or whether New Zealand will complete a hard-earned fightback





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Test Cricket New Zealand Vs England Kyle Jamieson Joe Root 14000 Runs The Oval Record Chase Series Levelling

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