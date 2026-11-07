Jamiatul Ulama KZN Apologizes For Anti-Religious Halloween Post

Jamiatul Ulama KZN issues an unreserved apology for a deleted social media post that labeled other faiths as Satan worship, following widespread condemnation from religious leaders and the public for fostering intolerance.

The Jamiatul Ulama KwaZulu-Natal has issued a formal unreserved apology for a social media publication that described other religious faiths as forms of Satan worship. This public retraction follows intense backlash from religious leaders and community members who accused the organization of actively fuelling intolerance and undermining social cohesion in South Africa. The incident centers on a now-deleted Halloween -themed post that made inflammatory claims about Christianity, Judaism, and Hinduism, prompting an immediate review of the organization's communication protocols.

Core Details Of The Controversial Publication

The specific content that triggered the widespread criticism explicitly stated that Halloween is fundamentally devil worship and a form of Satanism involving the occult. The text claimed that celebrating this holiday by dressing children as ghouls or witches invites jinn, jadu, black magic, sorcery, and witchcraft into the home. It further asserted that participating in such customs opens portals between the physical world and the jinn world, framing the holiday not as harmless fun but as a dangerous spiritual threat.

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Beyond the critique of Halloween itself, the post made sweeping theological allegations against other major faiths. It stated that Christians, Jews, and Hindus all worship 'Shaytan,' which translates to Satan. The publication specifically attacked the Christian concept of the Trinity, labeling it as a satanic concept. It concluded with a definitive religious stance that Islam is the only true religion and way of life, followed by Allah, Nabi, and the Quran and Sunnah, while warning that any other path leads to destruction.

Stakeholder Positions And Official Clarification

In response to the outrage, the executive committee of the Jamiatul Ulama KZN moved to distance the organization from the most offensive language used in the post. They claimed that the Publications Department had originally prepared a poster intended solely to guide Muslims against participating in Halloween celebrations. However, an employee inserted additional unauthorized wording during the upload process, which was later amended and ultimately removed from the public platform.

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The committee emphasized that this additional wording did not reflect the official position of the Jamiatul Ulama KZN. They maintained that their core guidance remains unchanged, advising Muslims to refrain from participating in Halloween celebrations based on their religious beliefs. However, they acknowledged that this guidance must always be conveyed in a responsible manner that does not cause offense or insult other faith communities. This distinction was crucial in their attempt to mitigate the damage to their public standing.

Professor Brij Maharaj, the deputy president of the South African Hindu Maha Sabha, strongly condemned the original post. He described the message as irresponsible, deeply offensive, and fundamentally incompatible with South Africa's constitutional values. Maharaj argued that asserting that Christians, Jews, and Hindus worship Shaytan is a profound insult to millions of South Africans. He highlighted that such statements risk fueling religious divisions in a nation built on multiculturalism and diversity.

Real World Impact And Future Procedures

The controversy has had a significant impact on interfaith relations, with critics arguing that the post demonized sincerely held beliefs of other communities. Professor Maharaj noted that it is reckless for a religious organization with such influence to propagate messages that vilify others. The incident has sparked a broader conversation about religious tolerance and the responsibilities of religious bodies in a pluralistic society. Many view the apology as a necessary step toward healing communal rifts caused by the inflammatory language.

Looking ahead, the Jamiatul Ulama KZN has accepted full responsibility for the lapse in oversight. The organization has undertaken to strengthen its internal oversight mechanisms and public communication procedures. This commitment aims to prevent similar incidents in the future and ensure that future guidance is shared with greater sensitivity. The executive committee reaffirmed its commitment to fostering good neighborly relations, mutual respect, and peaceful coexistence among the diverse communities of the country.

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The organization's apology acknowledges the hurt and offense caused by the remarks directed at other faith communities. By offering an unreserved apology, they hope to restore trust and demonstrate a willingness to engage in respectful dialogue. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential consequences of unauthorized communications in the digital age. It also highlights the delicate balance between expressing religious convictions and maintaining social harmony in a diverse nation.