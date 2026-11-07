Jamiatul Ulama KZN Apologises for Halloween Post Calling Other Religions Satan Worship

Jamiatul Ulama KZN issued an unreserved apology after a deleted social media post claimed Christians, Jews and Hindus worship Shaytan, prompting condemnation from religious leaders.

Religious leaders in KwaZulu-Natal have responded with sharp criticism to a deleted social media post by Jamiatul Ulama KZN that described Halloween as devil worship and alleged that Christians, Jews, and Hindus worship 'Shaytan'. The controversy has intensified calls for greater respect among diverse faith communities in South Africa, with the organisation now issuing a formal apology for the inflammatory language used in the original post. The incident has raised serious concerns about social cohesion and the potential for the content to deepen existing religious intolerance within the region.

The Deleted Post and Immediate Backlash

The controversy began when a post circulated on social media claiming that Halloween celebrations open portals to the jinn world and invite black magic and sorcery. The text specifically advised people to abstain from imitating the customs of Christians, Jews, and Hindus, asserting that all these groups worship Shaytan. It further described the Christian concept of the Trinity as satanic and declared Islam as the only true religion and way of life, stating that any other path leads to destruction. The explicit nature of these claims immediately sparked outrage among religious leaders who accused the organisation of promoting hostility.

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Executive Committee Explanation and Apology

In response to the intense criticism, the executive committee of Jamiatul Ulama KZN issued a clarification and an unreserved apology for the inappropriate remarks directed at other faith communities. The committee distanced itself from the specific wording, claiming that an employee had inserted the additional content without authorisation during the upload process. They stated that the Publications Department had originally prepared a poster intended to guide Muslims against participating in Halloween celebrations, but the inflammatory text was added by an individual acting without official mandate. The organisation maintained that its guidance for Muslims to refrain from Halloween participation remains unchanged but acknowledged that such messages must be conveyed responsibly.

Condemnation from Religious Leaders

Professor Brij Maharaj, the deputy president of the South African Hindu Maha Sabha, strongly condemned the post as irresponsible, deeply offensive, and fundamentally incompatible with South Africa's constitutional values. He described the assertion that Christians, Jews, Hindus, and followers of other faiths all worship Shaytan as an insult to millions of South Africans that risks fuelling religious divisions. Maharaj emphasized that South Africa is a proudly multicultural and multireligious nation built on values of mutual respect, tolerance, and coexistence, making such demonising statements reckless for any influential organisation to propagate.

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Commitment to Strengthen Oversight Procedures

Following the incident, the executive committee accepted full responsibility for the lapse and undertook to strengthen its internal oversight and public communication procedures to prevent a recurrence. The organisation affirmed its commitment to fostering good neighbourly relations, mutual respect, and peaceful coexistence among the diverse communities of the country. They acknowledged the hurt and offence caused by the post and confirmed that the message had been amended and ultimately removed from their social media platforms. The incident highlights the critical need for rigorous verification processes in religious organisations that hold significant public influence and reach across the nation.

Impact on Social Cohesion and Future Outlook

The backlash underscores the fragility of interfaith relations in a diverse society and the potential consequences of inflammatory rhetoric in digital spaces. Religious leaders have warned that such statements do not merely represent theological disagreements but actively demean and vilify the sincerely held beliefs of other communities. The apology from Jamiatul Ulama KZN serves as a corrective measure, but the incident remains a stark reminder of the importance of responsible communication in maintaining social harmony. Moving forward, the focus remains on ensuring that all public statements from influential bodies align with constitutional ideals of respect and tolerance for all faiths.