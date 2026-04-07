Minnesota United FC has announced that James Rodriguez has returned to training after being sidelined due to a health issue. The club denied reports of a potentially serious condition, clarifying the situation and assuring fans of the player's recovery. Rodriguez had been hospitalized for dehydration but is now recovering under medical supervision.

Minnesota United FC has refuted reports concerning the health of its star player, James Rodriguez . The Colombian international, who was sidelined for several days due to a health scare, has now returned to training. The club issued a statement clarifying the situation and assuring fans of Rodriguez's well-being. This update provides much-needed reassurance to the team's supporters and highlights the club's commitment to protecting the health and privacy of its players.

Reports had emerged suggesting a potentially serious health condition, but these claims have been firmly denied by the club's medical team. The incident underscores the importance of accurate reporting and the challenges of managing player health in the public eye. Minnesota United's decisive response aims to quell any concerns and reassure fans that Rodriguez is on the path to recovery. \James Rodriguez, 34, was hospitalized last week after experiencing severe dehydration following Colombia's match against France on March 29th. The game, which Colombia lost 3-1, was played in Landover, outside Washington. Initial reports in some US media outlets had indicated the possibility of rhabdomyolysis, a condition involving the rapid breakdown of muscle tissue that can be life-threatening in severe cases. However, Minnesota United's official statement explicitly denied any clinical or laboratory evidence of rhabdomyolysis. The club stated that Rodriguez had been recovering at home since his discharge from the hospital. His return to training on Monday marked a significant step in his recovery process. Rodriguez participated in a 'supervised return-to-activity' session, indicating a cautious and monitored approach to his reintegration into the team. The club has emphasized that his return to full team training will be governed by the protocols set by the medical department and will depend on his clinical progress. This careful approach demonstrates the club's priority to player safety and the importance of a phased return to activity following a health setback. The news is a welcome sign for Minnesota United fans, especially after the initial concerns regarding the player's health. \The club's statement emphasized their commitment to player well-being, stating that they take the health and privacy of their players very seriously. The response serves to calm any fears of the supporters about the player's return and provide further details regarding the situation. Following the events, the club has taken steps to ensure that James Rodriguez is fully supported. The club's medical team is closely monitoring Rodriguez's recovery, and his reintegration into full team training will follow a carefully planned schedule. The club did not release any details on what had caused the dehydration, but it is clear they are taking care and monitoring the player's return. The news is a testament to the dedication of the club's medical staff, who are ensuring that Rodriguez's transition back to full fitness is done gradually and safely. The careful approach to Rodriguez's return exemplifies the importance of prioritizing player health and well-being. The club's handling of the situation will likely be welcomed by the fans, who are eager to see Rodriguez back on the pitch. This positive development is a boost for the team as they continue their preparations for the upcoming season, and it also reinforces the club's values in taking care of its players, and also the importance of proper reporting in sensitive situations





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