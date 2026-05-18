Jailed Sotheni Disputes Legal Representation While Awaiting Trial for Witness D’s Murder

Sotheni, the alleged gunman in the murder of Marius van der Merwe (Witness D), has faced repeated court delays due to conflicts with his defense team, now represented by Advocate Mahomane. He expresses frustration over his prolonged detention and damaged reputation.

Sotheni has been detained for over two months in connection with the murder of Marius van der Merwe, a key witness at the Madlanga Commission .

Authorities allege that Sotheni acted as the gunman in the fatal shooting of Van der Merwe, who testified under the alias Witness D, outside his residence in Brakpan last December. The case has encountered multiple delays, primarily due to disputes between Sotheni and his legal representation. He recently switched lawyers after accusing his former attorney of receiving instructions from unauthorized parties.

During a court appearance, Sotheni expressed frustration over his prolonged incarceration, stating he did not plan to be separated from his family. He lamented his tarnished reputation, claiming he has been wrongly associated with the crime on social media. I’ve done nothing wrong, but my name is smeared, he said. I need to be with my childrenI have school runs to handle and work to do.

I have three kids depending on me. Defending Sotheni now is Advocate Nthabiseng Mahomane, who also represented political fixer Brown Mogotsi at the Madlanga Commission this past week. The case continues to draw attention as legal proceedings unfold under scrutiny





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Sotheni Murder Case Madlanga Commission Witness D Killing Legal Disputes Advocate Nthabiseng Mahomane

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