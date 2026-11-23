Jaguar Land Rover and Volkswagen are recalling 389 vehicles in South Africa due to subframe cracks and tyre defects. Owners must contact dealers for urgent inspections.

Jaguar Land Rover Limited and Volkswagen Group Africa are initiating critical safety recalls affecting 389 vehicles across South Africa. The National Consumer Commission ( NCC) confirmed that these mandatory actions address serious defects in Range Rover Sport SV and Volkswagen Transporter models that could lead to crashes, injuries, or significant vehicle damage. These recalls impact 82 Jaguar Land Rover units and 307 Volkswagen units distributed through authorized dealerships nationwide.

Jaguar Land Rover Subframe Defect Analysis

Jaguar Land Rover Limited is recalling 82 Range Rover Sport SV vehicles from the 2024 to 2026 model years. The affected units were manufactured between 3 October 2023 and 24 June 2026 and sold through dealerships across the country. The manufacturer identified the issue after a renewed analysis of supplier imaging history revealed a potential presence of cracks in the rear subframe of these specific vehicles.

Also read Zuma warns MK Party councillors against divisions and infighting

A crack in the rear subframe poses a severe risk to the vehicle's structural integrity. If left unaddressed, this defect could increase the likelihood of occupant injury and potentially worsen over time to the point where it significantly increases the risk of a crash. NCC spokesperson Phetho Ntaba emphasized that the structural compromise is a primary safety concern for all drivers of these models.

Volkswagen Transporter Tyre Tread Issues

Volkswagen Group Africa is recalling 307 Volkswagen Transporter vehicles fitted with Bridgestone Duravis R660 ECO tyres. Six of the affected vehicles were exported to Namibia, while the remainder were sold through approved Volkswagen dealers between 6 February 2025 and 11 December 2025. The defect centers on the quality of the tyre tread, which may detach from the tyre body during operation.

Advertisement

Volkswagen stated that parts of the tyre tread may detach and, in rare cases, separate completely. This separation can potentially cause a gradual or sudden loss of air pressure, creating hazardous driving conditions. The risk of sudden deflation increases the likelihood of accidents, particularly at high speeds or during emergency maneuvers.

NCC Inspections and Corrective Actions

The National Consumer Commission has outlined specific protocols for repairing these safety defects. For Jaguar Land Rover vehicles, owners with cracks will have the rear subframe replaced entirely. Vehicles that cannot be assessed through photographic inspection will undergo further physical inspection and necessary repairs to ensure structural safety.

Volkswagen is addressing the Transporter recall by replacing the defective Bridgestone Duravis R660 ECO tyres. The NCC has advised owners of both affected vehicle lines to contact their nearest authorized dealership immediately. These inspections and repairs are essential to mitigate the risks of structural failure and tyre separation identified in the recent safety analysis.

Consumer Guidance and Dealer Contact

Consumers who own affected Range Rover Sport SV or Volkswagen Transporter vehicles are strongly encouraged to contact their nearest authorized dealership as soon as possible. Owners should arrange for the necessary corrective action to ensure their vehicles meet current safety standards. The NCC emphasizes that prompt compliance with these recall notices is vital for preventing potential crashes and protecting occupants from injury.

Advertisement

Dealerships are equipped to handle the specific inspection and repair requirements for both the rear subframe and the tyre tread issues. By addressing these defects promptly, Jaguar Land Rover and Volkswagen aim to restore full safety and reliability to their affected vehicle fleets in South Africa and Namibia.