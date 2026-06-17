Jaecoo J5 Electric SUV Set for August Launch in South Africa with Premium Features

Jaecoo announces the J5 EV will launch in South Africa in August. The all-electric compact SUV will come standard with black leather upholstery, a 13.2-inch touchscreen, eight-speaker audio, a panoramic sunroof, driver assistance systems, electric driver's seat, and power tailgate. Powered by a 155kW motor and 58.9 kWh LFP battery, it supports 130kW DC fast charging, achieving 30-80% in 28 minutes. The brand aims to offer a premium, value-focused electric experience.

Jaecoo, the Chinese automaker's sub-brand, has officially announced the launch timeline for its all-electric J5 model in South Africa. According to the local arm, the J5 EV is scheduled to arrive in August, though precise local pricing and full specifications are still pending and will be disclosed closer to the launch date.

The company has, however, confirmed several key standard features that will be included in the South African specification. These features are designed to enhance comfort, technology, and convenience, positioning the vehicle competitively in the growing electric vehicle market. Standard equipment will comprise premium black leather upholstery, a large 13.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an eight-speaker audio setup, a panoramic sunroof, and a suite of driver assistance systems.

Additionally, the driver's seat will benefit from electric adjustment, and the tailgate will be power-operated for added convenience. Under the hood, the J5 EV is powered by a single front-mounted permanent magnet synchronous electric motor. This motor delivers a substantial 155kW of power and 288Nm of torque, promising responsive performance. Energy is stored in a 58.9 kWh lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) battery pack, which is known for its safety and longevity.

Jaecoo claims that using a 130kW DC fast charger, the battery can be recharged from 30% to 80% in approximately 28 minutes, addressing typical range-anxiety concerns with relatively quick top-up times. While the exact all-electric range for the South African market has not been finalized, this charging capability is a significant selling point. Shannon Gahagen, Omoda & Jaecoo and iCAUR SA national brand and marketing manager, emphasized the strategic importance of this launch.

She stated that the arrival of both the J5 SHS (presumably a hybrid variant) and the J5 BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) marks an exciting new chapter for the brand in South Africa. By offering the J5 across three powertrains-internal combustion engine (ICE), hybrid, and fully electric-the range aims to cater to a diverse spectrum of local motorists' needs and preferences. Gahagen highlighted that these new models are intended to bring a more premium-feeling ownership experience into the affordable electrified space.

The goal is to provide customers with advanced technology, strong efficiency, and generous specification while maintaining a strong value proposition. This move reflects the brand's strategy to compete not only on price but also on feature richness and perceived quality in a market that is gradually embracing electrification. The J5 EV's introduction broadens Jaecoo's product portfolio in South Africa, directly competing with other compact electric SUVs.

Its promise of a well-equipped interior with luxury-like touches such as leather seats and a large touchscreen, combined with a respectable power output and fast-charging capability, targets consumers looking for a feature-rich electric vehicle at a competitive price point. As the launch in August approaches, anticipation will build for the official pricing and specification details, which will ultimately determine its market positioning against established rivals.

The brand's confidence in delivering a 'premium-feeling' experience at an accessible price could resonate well with South African buyers who are exploring electric mobility without wanting to compromise on comfort or technology





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Jaecoo J5 EV South Africa Launch Electric SUV 58.9 Kwh Battery 130Kw Fast Charging Premium Features

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