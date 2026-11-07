Jacques Nienaber Return to South Africa in 2027 Seen as Major Coup

Jacques Nienaber's possible return to South African rugby in 2027 would be a major coup, says Keohane, citing his World Cup and Leinster record.

Jacques Nienaber's potential return to South Africa in 2027 would be a major coup, regardless of which coaching role he takes next, according to a column by Keohane. The piece argues that the former Springbok coach's contribution to South African rugby should never be underestimated, particularly his part in the back-to-back Rugby World Cup triumphs of 2019 and 2023.

The column places Nienaber's current work at Leinster at the centre of its argument. Leinster have won successive United Rugby Championship titles and reached two Investec Champions Cup finals under his coaching, a record that Keohane says further demonstrates his credentials as a head coach.

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How Nienaber Shaped the Springboks' World Cup Success

Keohane argues that Nienaber's partnership with Rassie Erasmus was instrumental in transforming the Springboks into world champions. However, the column contends that Nienaber's individual brilliance deserves greater recognition than it has received.

The 54-year-old's defensive systems were central to South Africa's success, according to the column. His meticulous preparation also helped the Springboks win three successive World Cup knockout matches by a single point in 2023.

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Keohane points out that the same coaching principles have carried over to club rugby. In Leinster's case, the column highlights the successive URC titles and the two Investec Champions Cup finals as evidence of a coach who can deliver results across different settings.

Nienaber's Views on Performance and Preparation

Nienaber believes that past achievements count for nothing once a final begins. Keohane recalls interviewing him before last season's Champions Cup final, when the coach stressed exactly that point.

Nienaber said that a team earns the right to a result through performance on the day, not because of what it did in the match beforehand. He also acknowledged the challenges of adapting his coaching approach to different players and environments, a theme that runs through the column.

That mindset, as described by Keohane, shows why Nienaber's preparation is valued so highly. Each match is treated as a fresh test, and the coach's willingness to adjust his methods is presented as a key reason for his success at both international and club level.

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Why a 2027 Return Would Matter for South Africa

A return to South Africa in 2027 would be a major coup for South African rugby, according to Keohane. The column is clear that this view holds regardless of the role Nienaber takes next.

The value of that possible return, as the column frames it, lies in Nienaber's track record rather than in any single appointment. His defensive systems, his preparation and his World Cup knockout wins in 2023 form the core of the case made by Keohane.