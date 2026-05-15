Jacob Zuma’s Arms Deal Corruption Trial Ordered to Proceed Despite Stalling Attempts

The KwaZulu-Natal High Court has dismissed efforts to stall the case through a series of interlocutory applications, paving the way for the National Prosecuting Authority to bring the decades-old charges of racketeering, corruption, and money laundering to trial.

The KwaZulu-Natal High Court has ordered that Jacob Zuma ’s arms deal corruption trial must proceed, dismissing efforts to stall the case through a series of interlocutory applications.

The trial against Zuma and French arms company Thales has been set down to begin on 1 February 2027, with two court sessions running until 20 June 2027. The National Prosecuting Authority has welcomed the ruling, saying it sets a clear precedent against so-called Stalingrad tactics that allow wealthy accused persons to delay justice indefinitely





City_Press / 🏆 7. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jacob Zuma Arms Deal Corruption Trial Kwazulu-Natal High Court Stalingrad Tactics Prevention Of Organised Crime Act (POCA) Racketeering Corruption Money Laundering Thales Strategic Defence Procurement Package Post-Apartheid Government Billion Rands Military Equipment Annual Payments Schabir Shaik Billy Downer Interlocutory Applications Leave-To-Appeal Bid Supreme Court Of Appeal Constitutional Court

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jacob Zuma Arms Deal Trial Continues Despite Dismissal of ApplicationsThe trial of former president Jacob Zuma and his co-accused on arms deal-related corruption charges is set to continue following a ruling by the Pietermaritzburg high court on Thursday.

Read more »

Jacob Zuma and Thales arms deal trial to proceedThe Pietermaritzburg high court has ruled that the corruption trial involving former president Jacob Zuma and French arms company Thales must continue, rejecting delay tactics to ensure the administration of justice.

Read more »

South African High Court Orders Jacob Zuma Arms Deal Trial to ProceedJudge Nkosinathi Chili has rejected the Stalingrad defence strategy used by former President Jacob Zuma, ruling that the long-delayed arms deal trial must finally commence to ensure justice.

Read more »

Former President Jacob Zuma Challenges Ruling, Puts Arms Deal Trial on HoldFormer President Jacob Zuma is seeking to stop his arms deal trial from proceeding, citing two interlocutory applications and the need for the removal of lead prosecutor Billy Downer. The trial is set to begin in February, but Zuma argues that it cannot proceed until those applications are finalized.

Read more »