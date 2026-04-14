Jack Draper's Injury Woes Continue: Briton Forced to Retire in Barcelona

Jack Draper's promising tennis career faces another setback as he is forced to retire from the Barcelona Open due to a right leg injury. This comes after a recent return from a left arm injury, raising concerns about his fitness for the clay season and the upcoming French Open. Draper vows to overcome this latest challenge.

Jack Draper of Great Britain faces a new challenge as injury setbacks continue to plague his promising tennis career. Having been sidelined by a right leg problem during a match against Tomas Etcheverry at the Barcelona Open , Draper expressed his disappointment and determination to overcome the latest hurdle. The incident, occurring midway through the first round, forced the 24-year-old Briton to retire while trailing in the deciding set. This latest setback comes after Draper had only recently returned to the court in February, following a six-month absence due to a left arm injury. The recurrence of physical issues raises concerns about his readiness for the upcoming clay season and beyond.

Draper's struggle with injuries highlights the demanding nature of professional tennis. The sport's physical intensity and the relentless travel schedule can take a toll on players, making them vulnerable to a variety of ailments. Draper, who had shown promising signs of recovery and form after returning from his previous injury, had managed a notable victory against Novak Djokovic at Indian Wells. However, his progress was subsequently curtailed by another early defeat in Miami and the decision to withdraw from Monte Carlo in order to protect his arm. He had hoped to regain momentum in Barcelona, viewing it as a crucial step towards building form for the French Open, which is scheduled to commence on May 24th. The former world number four, now ranked 28th, faces an uphill battle to regain his previous form and climb the rankings again. Draper's resilience and mental fortitude are key to navigating the challenges that are now in his path.

Following the injury withdrawal at Barcelona, Draper took to social media to share his feelings and reaffirm his commitment to overcoming the challenges ahead. In his post, Draper said, 'Sad to retire in Barcelona. I've tried hard these last months to stay positive and give my all. It will take time, but I will work my way out of this. Thank you for all the support throughout this process.' He acknowledged the support he has received, but also recognised the long road ahead as he battles these physical struggles. The comments of his opponent, Tomas Etcheverry also showed the mutual respect that is held between tennis players. 'I like how he plays, he's a great fighter,' Etcheverry said, in recognition of Draper's fighting spirit. Draper's situation serves as a reminder of the often unforgiving nature of professional sports, where the body can become a battleground. Despite the difficulties, Draper remains steadfast in his commitment to making a full recovery. He remains committed to working hard to get back on the court and achieve his full potential. The tennis world will undoubtedly be watching his journey with keen interest, hoping to see him back at his best, competing against the top players once again





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Draper vows to overcome injury woes after Barcelona exitJack Draper vowed to work his way out of his injury woes after being forced to retire with a right leg problem midway through his first-round match against Tomas Etcheverry at the Barcelona Open on Monday.

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