Jacaranda FM's 24th annual Carols By Candlelight, presented with SPAR, has officially sold out its full capacity of 8,000 tickets. The event supports the Good Morning Angels Fund and Santa's Shoebox initiative for children in need.

Jacaranda FM's 24th annual Carols By Candlelight event has officially reached full capacity, marking a significant milestone for the station's flagship festive gathering. The concert, presented in partnership with SPAR, saw an overwhelming surge in listener support that resulted in the rapid sale of all 8,000 available tickets. This sell-out status confirms the enduring popularity of the event, which has become a central pillar of the holiday season for the Jacaranda FM community in South Africa.

Sales Velocity and Ticket Distribution

The demand for entry was immediate and intense, with more than 65% of the total 8,000-ticket capacity sold on the very first day of release. This initial surge saw over 5,000 tickets move within a 24-hour window, leaving only a small fraction for subsequent sales. The remaining inventory was quickly acquired by eager attendees, ensuring that the venue would host a full house for the evening of music and charitable giving.

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Leadership Perspective on Community Response

Vuyani Dombo, the Managing Director at Jacaranda FM, highlighted the profound significance of this overwhelming listener engagement in his official statement. Dombo expressed deep gratitude to the audience, noting that the rapid sell-out demonstrates the special place Carols By Candlelight holds in the hearts of the community. He emphasized that this annual event is not merely a concert but a testament to the steadfast support the station receives from its listeners year after year.

Charitable Initiatives and Strategic Partnerships

All financial proceeds generated from ticket sales will be directed to the Good Morning Angels Fund, which serves as Jacaranda FM's primary Corporate Social Investment initiative. This fund is dedicated to providing essential support to individuals and families facing hardship. Additionally, the event has expanded its charitable reach by partnering with Santa's Shoebox, an organization with an 18-year history of delivering Christmas joy to children across South Africa and Namibia.

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Direct Impact on Vulnerable Children

Through this new collaboration, Santa's Shoebox will work directly alongside Jacaranda FM to assemble and distribute specially prepared shoeboxes. These gifts are designed to bring tangible joy and relief to children in need during the holiday period. The partnership underscores the event's commitment to giving back, combining the festive spirit of Carols By Candlelight with the practical aid provided by the shoebox distribution network.

Broadcast Plans for Christmas Eve

For members of the Jacaranda FM community who were unable to secure tickets for the live event, the celebration will continue on Christmas Eve. The program, delivered to you by SPAR and Jacaranda FM, is scheduled for rebroadcast throughout the day on December 24. This secondary broadcast ensures that the festive cheer and charitable message reach the widest possible audience, maintaining the inclusive spirit of the initiative despite the physical limitations of ticket availability.