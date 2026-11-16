JAC Motors South Africa has added Comfort and Lux 4x4 derivatives to its T6 single-cab range, priced from R369,900 to R389,900, with a 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine and BorgWarner four-wheel drive.

JAC Motors South Africa has expanded its T6 single-cab range with two new 4x4 derivatives, the Comfort at R369,900 and the Lux at R389,900. The launch comes 10 months after the arrival of the T6 4x2 models.

The new bakkies use a 2.0-litre direct-injection common-rail four-cylinder turbodiesel engine with an intercooler and an electrically controlled variable-geometry turbocharger. It produces 102kW at 3,600rpm and 320Nm of torque between 1,600rpm and 2,600rpm, sent through a six-speed manual transmission. The BorgWarner-supplied four-wheel-drive system uses electronic selection to switch between two-wheel drive and high-range four-wheel drive at speeds of up to 80km/h.

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JAC T6 4x4 Off Road And Fuel Economy Specs

A low-range 4L setting provides extra torque for demanding off-road conditions, while a rear differential lock ensures both rear wheels receive equal drive when required. JAC claims combined fuel consumption of 7.4 litres per 100km. With a 76-litre fuel tank, the manufacturer estimates a driving range of about 1,000km. The T6 4x4 measures 5,315mm long, 1,830mm wide and 1,815mm high, with a wheelbase of 3,090mm and a turning radius of 6.2 metres.

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It is built on a galvanised ladder-frame chassis with integral rear-bridge support. Off-road specifications include an approach angle of 29.6 degrees, a break-over angle of 23.5 degrees and a departure angle of 22.4 degrees. Ground clearance is 197mm. The single-cab load box measures 2,260mm long, 1,520mm wide and 470mm deep.

The load box comes with a spray-on protective liner, external rope hooks, cargo tie-down points and a rear step bumper. The Lux variant adds a cab protector with additional cargo tie-downs. Payload capacity is rated at one tonne, while braked towing capacity is 1,400kg. Both derivatives ride on 245/65 R17 tyres, with the Comfort on steel wheels and the Lux on 17-inch alloy wheels.

T6 4x4 Interior Features And Infotainment Upgrades

The front suspension uses double-wishbone independent setup with coil springs, while the rear has a leaf-spring arrangement. Standard interior equipment includes air-conditioning, power steering, electric windows and a height-adjustable leather-trimmed multifunction steering wheel. Both models feature a multi-information display, remote central locking, speed-sensing door locks, an immobiliser and rear parking sensors. The Comfort comes with a radio and MP3 player with Bluetooth connectivity.

The Lux upgrades to a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus a reverse camera and leatherette upholstery. Both versions have a centre armrest, storage space behind and beneath the seats, a USB port and a 12V power socket. Colour options include white, silver, grey, black and red. Safety equipment includes dual airbags, front disc and rear drum brakes, ABS with EBD, and electrically adjustable side mirrors with integrated indicators.

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Other features include halogen headlights, rear fog lamps, a high-mounted brake light, a driver seatbelt warning and headlight levelling. The T6 4x4 joins the existing 4x2 derivatives, priced at R309,900 for the Comfort and R324,900 for the Lux. All T6 single-cab models are sold with a five-year or 100,000km warranty and five years of 24-hour roadside assistance. An optional seven-year or 100,000km service plan is available, while approved accessories include canopies and cattle rails.

JAC T6 Range Expansion And Warranty Details

The introduction gives JAC 4x4 more offerings across its T6, T8 and T9 bakkie ranges. JAC says the expansion is part of its broader growth strategy in South Africa, which will include the introduction of the seven-seat JS9 SUV.