The Final Tournament Qualified African National Team, Ivory Coast, have named their 26-man squad for this year's World Cup. The squad comprises Premier League players and includes unused Afcon players like Pepe and Haller. It's the first time a global football tournament has used a 26-man squad.

Ivory Coast did not progress past the quarter-final stage at the previous two FIFA World Cup s, and for the upcoming tournament, they are headed by a 26-man squad named for the first time.

Notable inclusions are Premier League players such as Ezequiel Garay (Wolves), Mamadou Konate (Stade Rennais), and Jonathan Bamba (RB Leipzig). Zaha, who was selected for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, has not been included despite starring for Galatasaray on loan from Crystal Palace. A total of four Ivorian players are Premier League-based





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