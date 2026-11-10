Ivory Coast Cocoa Production Threatened by Strong El Nino Effects

Meteorologists warn that Ivory Coast's cocoa output could drop by up to a quarter due to El Nino and global warming, causing severe economic loss.

Meteorological experts have issued a stark warning regarding the future of Ivory Coast's cocoa industry, the most significant source of the world's supply. The nation, which is currently the global leader in cocoa production, is facing the prospect of a severe decline in output, potentially losing up to a quarter of its total harvest.

This alarming projection is directly attributed to the exceptionally strong El Nino weather phenomenon, which is creating unfavorable conditions for the delicate crop. According to a detailed note reviewed by the Associated Press for France, the combination of natural climate cycles and anthropogenic global warming is creating a perfect storm of environmental stressors.

Also read El Niño Fuels Severe Storms and Hail Across South Africa

El Nino And Climate Change Impacts

El Nino is characterized by the warming of surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean, a process that triggers widespread alterations in global wind patterns and rainfall distribution. These atmospheric shifts are superimposed upon the existing trends of human-induced climate change, exacerbating the vulnerability of agricultural systems worldwide. The impact on Ivory Coast is expected to be profound and long-lasting.

While the El Nino event is predicted to reach its peak intensity in December, meteorologists caution that the human and economic consequences of its associated extreme temperatures, floods, and droughts will persist well into 2027 and beyond. The national public meteorology body, known as Sodexam, has released an analysis estimating that this climatic episode will result in significantly reduced rainfall, elevated temperatures, and an elongated dry season across the West African country.

Advertisement

The specific mechanisms by which this climate crisis affects the cocoa trees are detailed in a report prepared notably for the Ivorian government. A critical water deficit combined with abnormally high temperatures leads to physiological damage in the trees, including the shrivelling of young pods and their premature drop from the branches.

Cocoa Production Losses And Defoliation

Additionally, the extreme heat causes defoliation, stripping the trees of their leaves and further reducing their capacity to produce healthy beans. The economic ramifications of this agricultural crisis are described as catastrophic for the nation and its populace. The projected reduction in cocoa production, estimated between twenty-one and twenty-five percent, threatens to cause a colossal loss of income for the millions of growers who depend on this crop for their livelihood.

Furthermore, the state's export revenues, which are a cornerstone of the national economy, are set to decline sharply. Ivory Coast holds a dominant position in the global market, responsible for nearly forty percent of all cocoa output. The crop is not merely an export commodity but a fundamental pillar of the national economy, accounting for approximately fifteen percent of the country's Gross Domestic Product. It supports the livelihoods of roughly five million people within a population exceeding thirty-three million.

Resilient Cocoa Varieties And Adaptation

In response to these escalating challenges, Ivorian scientists are intensifying their efforts to develop cocoa bean varieties that possess a heightened resilience to survive the unpredictable and increasingly severe weather events unleashed by man-made climate change. This scientific endeavor is critical for ensuring the long-term sustainability of the industry in the face of a rapidly changing global climate.