Itumeleng Khune Urges Bafana Bafana to Control Emotions in 2026 Fifa World Cup

Itumeleng Khune, a former Bafana Bafana player, has urged his teammates to control their emotions during the 2026 Fifa World Cup matches against Mexico, Czechia and Korea Republic.

Itumeleng Khune , a former Bafana Bafana player, has urged his teammates to control their emotions during the 2026 Fifa World Cup matches against Mexico , Czechia and Korea Republic .

The team is set to open their campaign against co-hosts Mexico at the Mexico City Stadium on Thursday, where they will be looking for a good start. The opener will be followed by other tough clashes against Czechia at Atlanta Stadium on June 18 and Korea Republic at Monterrey Stadium on June 25. Khune, who was part of the Bafana squad during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, has spoken from experience.

He noted that going into the biggest stage like the World Cup, players become nervous because they don't know what to expect from the first game. Khune emphasized the importance of meticulous preparations, stating that the team must be ready physically, emotionally and mentally for the opening match against Mexico. The team arrived at their base in Pachuca in Mexico on Tuesday to continue preparations, which included a friendly match against Jamaica.

South Africa's departure from South Africa was delayed by a day, which Khune shared was not ideal. He expressed that it is not nice being a player and knowing that you have done enough for yourself to travel, only to hear that there is a change of plans because visas are not ready. Khune believes that this situation plays a negative role in the players' preparations for the World Cup.

Despite the challenges, Khune's former teammate, Gould, has backed Bafana Bafana to progress to the next round of the World Cup





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