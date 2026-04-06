Itumeleng Khune Backs Lehlohonolo Majoro's Strikers' Academy

Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has thrown his support behind Lehlohonolo Majoro's Major Elite Soccer Strikers Academy (MESSA), which aims to provide specialized training for forwards and address the lack of technical skills among strikers in South Africa.

Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has voiced his support for Lehlohonolo Majoro 's Major Elite Soccer Strikers Academy (MESSA). Majoro, a player who donned the jerseys of both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates during his career, established the academy with the goal of offering specialized training to forwards. The core objective is to rectify the noticeable deficiency in technical skills among strikers across the nation.

Khune, reflecting on the state of South African football, expressed his belief in the importance of investing in the development of young talent. He emphasized that the academy's focus on specialized training for strikers is a crucial step towards improving the overall quality of the game. Khune's endorsement underscores the significance of Majoro's initiative and highlights the need to address the specific challenges faced by strikers in the modern game. He acknowledges the importance of mentorship and guidance from experienced players like Majoro. This proactive approach aims to bridge the gap and cultivate a new generation of goal-scorers. Khune believes this is pivotal for the overall progress of South African football. Furthermore, Khune highlighted the current struggles teams face in converting scoring opportunities, which is a major concern. \ Khune's perspective is deeply rooted in his extensive experience in South African football. He recognizes the critical need for dedicated striker coaches within teams to improve their finishing abilities and overall performance. He pointed out the issue of poor conversion rates in the Betway Premier League, with the top goal scorer only having 12 goals with eight games remaining. The former Bafana Bafana keeper's words carry weight, reflecting the observations of a seasoned professional. Khune believes that focusing on the development of forwards would greatly contribute to improving the overall quality of South African football. He wants players to learn from Majoro. He mentioned veteran strikers such as Collins Mbesuma, expressing the opinion that these experienced players should take on a role to coach and help the current generation. The academy's curriculum focuses on refining their finishing techniques, tactical awareness, and overall understanding of the game. The academy aims to provide a platform for aspiring forwards to hone their skills and reach their full potential. By offering specialized training, the academy hopes to equip young strikers with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel at the professional level. Khune sees this initiative as a significant step towards revitalizing the nation's football landscape. Mduduzi Shabalala, a Kaizer Chiefs midfielder, has already joined Majoro's academy. \The launch of Majoro's academy comes at a time when there is growing awareness of the need to address the technical deficiencies among South African strikers. Khune's support demonstrates the widespread recognition of the issue and the importance of investing in specialized training programs. The initiative aligns with a broader effort to revitalize South African football and improve its competitiveness on the international stage. Khune also mentioned the importance of creating chances. Majoro, who was a formidable striker in his playing days, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the academy. His hands-on approach and commitment to developing young talent have already garnered positive attention within the football community. The academy's success could potentially have a ripple effect, inspiring other former players to establish similar initiatives and contribute to the growth of the sport. Khune's backing of Majoro's academy exemplifies the spirit of collaboration and mentorship that is essential for the advancement of South African football. Khune added that he supports what Majoro is doing. The support Khune gives is a reflection of the shared vision for a brighter future for South African football. Other news includes Kaizer Chiefs making changes in the team to face Orbit College, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi celebrating his foundation's anniversary, and a cyclist who was seriously injured





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Itumeleng Khune Lehlohonolo Majoro Major Elite Soccer Strikers Academy Kaizer Chiefs Strikers

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