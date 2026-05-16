iThemba LABS Seeks IT Systems Administrator for Scientific Research Facility

iThemba LABS is hiring an IT Systems Administrator to manage and maintain its server, network, and infrastructure systems, including Linux and Windows environments. The role involves troubleshooting network issues, monitoring system performance, and collaborating with other IT professionals. Candidates should have 3–5 years of experience in system administration, scripting, networking, and security. Applications must be submitted via the NRF portal with a CV and motivation letter.

iThemba LABS, a leading accelerator-based research facility in Africa, is seeking an experienced IT Systems Administrator to join their team. The successful candidate will be responsible for managing and maintaining the organization’s IT infrastructure, including Windows and Linux servers, networks, and systems.

Key duties will involve providing second-line support to IT Systems Support Technicians, ensuring the efficient and secure operation of the organization’s digital systems. The role requires troubleshooting network-related issues such as connectivity problems and outages, monitoring system performance, and maintaining backup and disaster recovery systems. Collaboration with developers and network engineers will also be essential to ensure smooth system integration.

The ideal candidate must have a minimum of 3 to 5 years of experience in professional system administration, preferably within a scientific environment, with exposure to both Linux and Microsoft Windows systems. Proficiency in scripting languages such as Bash and Python for automation tasks is required, along with a strong working knowledge of Linux operating systems like Ubuntu and CentOS, as well as Windows Server 2016 and 2019.

Additionally, the candidate should be well-versed in TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, and SMTP protocols to configure and troubleshoot networking issues. A solid understanding of security measures, including encryption, access control, and compliance, is crucial. Experience with monitoring tools such as Zabbix or Nagios is also highly desirable. Applications should be submitted through the NRF Recruitment and Selection Portal, accompanied by a comprehensive CV and a letter of motivation outlining the applicant’s suitability for the role.

The application must include contact details for at least three referees. The National Research Foundation (NRF) supports research and human capital development across a wide range of scientific and technological disciplines, including natural sciences, engineering, social sciences, and humanities. iThemba LABS, a flagship facility under the NRF, plays a vital role in advancing knowledge in fundamental and applied sciences, including the study of matter, the production of radioisotopes for healthcare, and environmental isotope analysis.

This position presents an exciting opportunity for an IT professional to contribute to groundbreaking scientific research and technological innovation in Africa





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