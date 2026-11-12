Italy Defeat France 3-1 in Nations League to Top Group A1

Italy secured a historic 3-1 victory over France at San Siro, with Francesco Pio Esposito scoring twice to send Italy to the top of their Nations League group.

Italy delivered a commanding performance on Thursday, November 12, 2026, by defeating France 3-1 at the San Siro stadium in Milan. This result marks the first time head coach Zinedine Zidane has suffered a loss as the manager of the French national team. The victory propels Italy to the top of Group A1 in the UEFA Nations League standings, positioning them ahead of France based on their head-to-head record.

Francesco Pio Esposito Scores Twice

Francesco Pio Esposito was the standout player for the Azzurri, netting two crucial goals during the match. His first strike came in the 26th minute, converted from a deft touch after Nicolo Cambiaghi delivered a cross from the byline. Esposito sealed the Italian victory with a penalty kick in the 63rd minute, drilling the ball into the bottom corner following a foul on substitute Antonio Vergara.

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France Opens Scoring Through Olise

France took an early lead in the 10th minute, capitalizing on a significant error by Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. Donnarumma passed the ball directly to Michael Olise, who skipped past a defender and fired home his fifth goal in five Nations League appearances. This achievement places Olise among the top scorers in the tournament, trailing only England captain Harry Kane.

France Missed Chances and Key Players

The French team entered the match without star attackers Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele due to injuries. Despite their absence, France created numerous early opportunities, including shots from Desire Doue and first-time captain Adrien Rabiot. Bradley Barcola also forced a save with a curling effort that hit the post, while Rayan Cherki struck the woodwork in the second half before Italy rallied.

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Italy Claims Group Leadership

The win gives Italy ten points, placing them at the summit of Group A1. France remains level on points but sits second due to the head-to-head result. Belgium holds third place with nine points, having defeated Turkey to extend the Turkish team's losing streak to five consecutive matches. This result also highlights Italy's strong form under Roberto Mancini, extending their unbeaten run to four matches.

Historic Home Victory Against France

This victory is particularly notable as it is Italy's first home win against France since 1962. The atmosphere at the San Siro was electric, with the home crowd reacting passionately to every Italian attack. Sebastiano Esposito, brother of Francesco Pio, had a penalty kick saved by Mike Maignan earlier in the match, but the team quickly recovered to secure the historic three points.