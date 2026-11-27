Italy secured a tense 23-21 victory over Fiji at Twickenham, ending a seven-match losing streak and gaining revenge in the inaugural Nations Championship.

Italy ended a seven-match losing streak by defeating Fiji 23-21 in a tense inaugural Nations Championship match at Twickenham on Friday. The victory served as immediate revenge for Italy, who had previously lost to Fiji 21-16 in Udine just one week prior. Paolo Garbisi and Tommaso Allan celebrated the result as Italy launched the finals weekend with a hard-fought win in London.

Italy's Dominant Start and Scoring Lead

Italy established a commanding 17-0 lead within the first eighteen minutes of the fixture. This early dominance was fueled by two converted tries scored by centre Federico Mori and replacement forward Giacomo Nicotera. The Azzurri built a significant margin that appeared insurmountable for the Pacific islanders to overcome during the opening half of the game.

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Fiji began to chip away at the deficit in the 21st minute when full-back Ponipate Longimasi scored a brilliant try. Longimasi followed a long cut-out pass from right wing Jiuta Wainiqolo, weaving through multiple tackles to cross the line. Fly-half Caleb Muntz successfully converted the kick, reducing Italy's advantage to ten points and shifting the momentum of the first period.

Italy entered halftime with a 17-7 lead, relying heavily on the goal-kicking accuracy of Tommaso Allan. Allan would go on to land all five of his goal-kicks for the match, providing the crucial points that distinguished the winner. His precision at the tee remained consistent throughout the game, proving vital in a contest decided by only two points.

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Fiji's Second-Half Resurgence and Late Lead

Fiji continued their aggressive approach after the interval, outscoring Italy three tries to two in the second half. Wing Peniasi Dakuwaqa was sent in by Wainiqolo for a try early in the half, with Muntz's conversion bringing the score to 17-9. The Pacific side refused to surrender, maintaining pressure on the Italian defense despite the early deficit.

The turning point arrived in the 55th minute when Wainiqolo released No 8 Kitione Salawa for a try. Muntz completed the conversion, edging Fiji ahead for the first time in the match at 21-20. The Olympic sevens gold medallist Wainiqolo played a pivotal role in creating these opportunities, proving to be a constant threat throughout the encounter.

Italy regained the lead with thirteen minutes remaining on the clock. A scrum penalty awarded on the edge of Fiji's 22-meter line allowed Tommaso Allan to kick the ball through the posts. This moment shifted the advantage back to the hosts, setting up a tense final quarter where defense would be the ultimate decider.

Defensive Stands Secure Narrow Nations Championship Victory

The final thirteen minutes of the match were defined by superb defensive efforts from the Italian squad. Despite Fiji's relentless attacks and three second-half tries, Italy held firm to preserve their narrow two-point advantage. The victory marked their first win since defeating England during the Six Nations in March, breaking a long period of poor form.

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The match served as the opening game of a six-match, three-day finals weekend at Twickenham. Although the stadium has a capacity of 82,000, attendance was well under a third full at kickoff. The event featured a double-header that also included a match between Ireland and Australia on the same evening.

Nations Championship Finals Schedule and Outlook

The inaugural Nations Championship concludes with a grand final between France and South Africa on Sunday. Both teams emerged as winners of their respective pools, setting up a clash between the European giants and the world champions. Italy's win positions them strongly as they continue their campaign in this new tournament format.

For Fiji, the loss reverses their earlier success in Udine but leaves them trailing in their pool standings. The team showed resilience by closing the gap to just three points late in the game. Their performance highlights the competitive nature of the Nations Championship, where margins are often razor-thin in high-stakes international rugby.