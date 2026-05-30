Italy Bars Kanye West and Travis Scott from July Shows Over Security and Public‑Order Fears

Italian prefecture cancels Kanye West (Ye) and Travis Scott concerts in Reggio Emilia, citing protest risk, anti‑Semitic remarks and crowd‑safety concerns, after similar bans across Europe.

Italian authorities have officially blocked two high‑profile concerts slated for July in the northern city of Reggio Emilia, a decision that underscores the growing backlash against American rapper Kanye West , who now performs under the name Ye, and fellow US rapper Travis Scott .

The decree was issued by the regional prefect, Salvatore Angieri, who cited serious concerns over public order, security risks and the likelihood of protests. The two events were to take place within a single 24‑hour window at the massive 103,000‑seat RCF Arena, with Scott headlining the Pulse of Gaia Festival on July 17 and Ye scheduled to appear the following day.

The proximity of the shows, combined with an expected surge of spectators, was deemed a "concrete risk" that could overwhelm local police resources and spark clashes, especially given the heightened sensitivities surrounding Ye's recent statements. The ban follows a string of cancellations and bans across Europe that have targeted Ye after a series of anti‑Semitic remarks that began to surface publicly in 2022.

The rapper has repeatedly praised Adolf Hitler, invoked Holocaust denial tropes and released promotional material that incorporated Nazi imagery, actions that have been condemned by governments, civil‑society groups and the Jewish community. In Italy, consumer advocacy group Codacons and local Jewish organizations from Modena and Reggio Emilia formally petitioned the prefecture, urging officials to act pre‑emptively to avoid potential unrest.

The decision mirrors similar measures taken elsewhere: Britain refused Ye entry in April on grounds of public good, a planned concert in Marseille was postponed after French authorities sought to block it, and shows in Poland and Switzerland were scrapped. Despite these setbacks, Ye has continued to tour in countries that have welcomed him, including a forthcoming performance in Istanbul and scheduled dates in the Netherlands, where the migration minister stated there was no legal basis to deny his entry.

Travis Scott's situation, while distinct, also plays a role in the Italian authorities' calculus. The Houston‑born star has been under intense scrutiny since the tragic Astroworld Festival in 2021, when a crowd crush claimed ten lives and injured hundreds of fans. That disaster sparked ongoing debates about concert safety standards, crowd‑control protocols and the accountability of artists and promoters.

While Scott has not faced the same political controversy as Ye, his recent safety record was cited as an additional factor in the decision to cancel his appearance. Both artists were slated to perform at the same venue within a day of each other, raising concerns that the combined draw could create a logistical nightmare for law‑enforcement and emergency services.

The Italian government's move reflects a broader trend of policymakers intervening in cultural events when public safety, social cohesion, or moral considerations are perceived to be at risk, balancing the right to artistic expression against the responsibility to protect citizens from the fallout of extremist rhetoric and preventable tragedies





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