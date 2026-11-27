Former Italian police chief Gianni De Gennaro was found dead in Tuscany on November 21, aged 78, while under investigation for allegedly obstructing a probe into the 1992 murder of anti-mafia judge Paolo Borsellino. A suicide note released Friday defended his record.

Gianni De Gennaro, a former top Italian security official, was found dead at his country house in Tuscany on November 21, aged 78. He took his own life while under investigation for allegedly obstructing a probe into the 1992 mafia assassination of anti-mafia judge Paolo Borsellino.

A suicide note written by De Gennaro was released on Friday and published by the Corriere della Sera newspaper. In the letter, he defended his record and denied wrongdoing. Within a few minutes, I will no longer be here, and so you can well understand that a man condemned to death cannot lie, De Gennaro said in the letter.

Also read Zondo tells court former cook allegedly recruited members for Bushiri’s church

De Gennaro Suicide Note Details

I always obeyed the orders I was given and carried out the duties entrusted to me, even when I would have preferred not to, with commitment and dedication, he wrote. He added that he had served his country with honesty and loyalty. Reuters said it could not independently verify the authenticity of the letter. De Gennaro death has sent shockwaves throughout Italy political establishment.

Advertisement

De Gennaro was national police chief from 2000 to 2007. He played an important role in the fight against the Sicilian Cosa Nostra mafia in the 1980s and 1990s. He also led the intelligence services and served as chairman of the defence firm Finmeccanica-Leonardo. His funeral is scheduled for Monday in Rome.

Guests expected to attend include President Sergio Mattarella, according to media reports. Prosecutors in the Sicilian city of Caltanissetta are investigating alleged efforts to derail the inquiry that followed Borsellino murder. Borsellino died in a car bomb attack in 1992. Police initially identified suspects who were later found innocent, and magistrates are examining allegations that investigators coerced false confessions.

Investigation Obstruction Allegations

The reasons for this are disputed. Prosecutors suspect De Gennaro may have been involved in obstructing the probe, an allegation he denied. A judge this month rejected a request to place him under house arrest, saying there was insufficient evidence. Prosecutors had sought his arrest in the new investigation into the killing.

De Gennaro final letter, dated November 20, was recovered alongside a hard drive. Corriere said the hard drive had been missed by police during searches of De Gennaro residences linked to the investigation. It does not contain any mysteries or secrets, De Gennaro said about the drive. He described it as a professional archive which he did not want falling into the hands of people he considered unable to properly evaluate its contents.

Advertisement

The letter and the hard drive emerged after his death. De Gennaro was 78 years old when he died. The investigation concerns the handling of the high-profile mafia murder case and the alleged derailing of the inquiry. The note was released on Friday, days after his body was found.

Political Reaction To His Death

His death has prompted widespread reaction across Italy political establishment. He had a long career in Italian security and defence, leading both the national police and the intelligence services. He also chaired the defence firm Finmeccanica-Leonardo. His funeral on Monday in Rome is expected to draw senior political figures.

The investigation into Borsellino murder remains active. Magistrates are examining allegations of coerced false confessions and efforts to derail the inquiry. De Gennaro denied any involvement before his death.